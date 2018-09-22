The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 22, 2018 | Last Update : 07:05 PM IST

India, All India

Bangladeshi migrants like 'termites', will be struck off voter's list: Amit Shah

PTI
Published : Sep 22, 2018, 6:39 pm IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2018, 6:39 pm IST

Referring to the Assam's draft NRC, he said, 'The BJP government brought NRC and prima facie identified nearly 40 lakh illegal immigrants'.

The BJP government will pick out each and every 'infiltrator', Amit Shah said. (Photo: File | AP)
 The BJP government will pick out each and every 'infiltrator', Amit Shah said. (Photo: File | AP)

Jaipur: BJP president Amit Shah said Saturday Bangladeshi migrants are like “termites” and each one of them will be struck off the electoral roll.

Referring to the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) recently published in Assam, he said, “The BJP government brought NRC and prima facie identified nearly 40 lakh illegal immigrants.” 

The BJP government will pick out each and every “infiltrator”, he said. 

“BJP sarkaar ek-ek ghuspaithiye ko chun-chun kar matdata suchi se hatane ka kaam karegi.” 

Shah was speaking at a public meeting in Sawai Madhopur district's Gangapur before heading for another event in Kota. The Bharatiya Janata Party chief was in Rajasthan earlier this month as well as his party and the Congress gear up for the Assembly elections by the year-end. 

The BJP government in Rajasthan is like the unshakeable 'Angad ka Paon', he said referring to a character in Ramayana whose foot even Ravana could not move. The Congress cannot do any good for the country as that party has neither a leader nor a policy, he said. 

Calling Rahul Gandhi “Rahul Baba”, Shah said while he is demanding an account of the work done by the BJP, the people want him to tell them what the four generations of his own family have done. 

He said Rajasthan was a `Bimaru' state during the Congress rule but Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje had worked to bring in progress. He said both the central and the state governments had initiated development projects. 

Tags: amit shah, bangladeshi migrants, assam nrc
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Isha Ambani engagement: Peecee-Nick, Janhvi, Sonam-Anand, Anil dazzle in Italy

2

R Madhavan talks about what makes a person an icon

3

A communal harmony message: Hindus, Muslims perform ‘aarti’, ‘azaan’ in same pandal

4

Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann’s reaction on mother’s pregnancy is too hilarious in 1st song

5

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Mahesh Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their back-to-back birthdays around the same time with their family. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagra

Alia, siblings together for Bhatt Sr’s 70th, Kareena with family on special day

The team of upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ were clicked during promotions and screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hugs galore: BGMC’s Shahid, Shraddha, Yami, team have gala time before release

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham