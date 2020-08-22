Saturday, Aug 22, 2020 | Last Update : 08:01 PM IST

151st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,973,368

69,028

Recovered

2,220,799

62,858

Deaths

55,928

953

Maharashtra65744947087321698 Tamil Nadu3674303076776340 Andhra Pradesh3349402440453092 Karnataka2645461769424522 Uttar Pradesh1772391266572797 Delhi1586041429084270 West Bengal1323641018712797 Bihar11767191841588 Telangana9939176967737 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5418235243204 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry95945934143 Tripura8106565169 Manipur5049326120 Himachal Pradesh4728323424 Nagaland361920747 Arunachal Pradesh312621255 Chandigarh2631142633 Meghalaya17187496 Sikkim13368343 Mizoram8954200
  India   All India  22 Aug 2020  Ensure no restrictions on inter-state, intra-state travel: Centre to states and Union Territories
India, All India

Ensure no restrictions on inter-state, intra-state travel: Centre to states and Union Territories

PTI
Published : Aug 22, 2020, 7:05 pm IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2020, 7:05 pm IST

Union Home Secretary said there were reports of local level restrictions being imposed by various districts and states.

A worker sprays disinfectant inside a Karnataka interstate transport bus to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Bangalore. (PTI)
 A worker sprays disinfectant inside a Karnataka interstate transport bus to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Bangalore. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre has asked all states to ensure that there should be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods during the ongoing unlocking process.

In a communication to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said there were reports that local level restrictions on movement were being imposed by various districts and states.

 

Drawing attention to the Unlock 3 guidelines, Bhalla said such restrictions are creating problems in inter-state movement of goods and services and are impacting supply chains, resulting in disruption in economic activity and employment.

The unlock guidelines clearly state that there shall be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, he said in the letter.

The guidelines also stated that no separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for movement of persons and goods for cross land border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

The home secretary said restrictions amount to violation of guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs under provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

 

The letter requested that no restrictions be imposed and it should be ensured that the unlock guidelines are followed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first announced lockdown with effect from March 25 to combat the coronavirus pandemic which was subsequently extended till May 31.

Since June 1, the unlock process began with the opening up industrial activities and offices across the country.

Tags: coronavirus lockdown, unlock process, inter-state travel, intra-state travel

