The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018 | Last Update : 09:18 PM IST

India, All India

Week after pilots threatened to stop ops, Air India pays June allowance

PTI
Published : Aug 22, 2018, 8:14 pm IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2018, 8:16 pm IST

ICPA had on August 17, in a letter to Air India's director of finance, threatened to stop operations unless dues are immediately cleared.

Air India has already delayed salaries of its employees six times in the last seven months due to cash crunch. (Representational Image)
 Air India has already delayed salaries of its employees six times in the last seven months due to cash crunch. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: After a delay, Air India has paid flying allowance for June to its pilots, a section of whom had threatened to stop operations last week if the dues were not cleared immediately.

"The allowance for the month of June has been paid by the airline on August 20," an Air India spokesperson said. Citing rules, sources said flying allowances are paid after two months and the dues for June should have been paid on August 1.

The Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) had on August 17, in a letter to Air India's director of finance, threatened to stop operations unless dues are immediately cleared. The association represents over 700 pilots of the airline's Airbus 320 fleet.

"We would like to inform you if the flying allowance is not paid immediately, we may not be available for flying duties," the association had said.

However, in the wake of Kerala floods, the association wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 19, expressing a willingness to fly the planes without payment on "voluntary basis" in the larger interest of the affected people.

The loss-making carrier has been facing cash paucity since the government stopped funding the airline following its decision to privatise it last year. That process has been deferred now as the government is working on a revival plan to make the airline "competitive" before embarking afresh on the road to privatise the carrier.

The airline has already delayed salaries of its employees six times in the last seven months due to cash crunch. It paid July salaries to employees on August 14.

The association, in a letter on August 17, had alleged discrimination, arguing that while the airline is paying full salaries to the rest every month, it does not pay the flying allowance to pilots and cabin crew who form the major part of the total earnings.

It said that in its earlier communication to the airline management, it had requested to communicate the delay in payments, if any, and not to separate flying allowance from salary.

Tags: air india, indian commercial pilots association, airbus 320 fleet
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Coconut oil is poison: Harvard professor says health fad is one of 'worst foods'

2

I knew while doing Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 that it's rubbish, says Dharmendra

3

Breakthrough for ovarian cancer patients: Half of women in trial respond to new drug

4

Asian Games 2018: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma bags bronze

5

Katrina Kaif might have given glimpse of Bharat look and we cannot wait to see more!

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Stars from two films arrived on the sets of Salman Khan’s ‘Dus Ka Dum’ to shoot for fun-filled episodes in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Moves and laughs for Salman as he bonds with Shraddha, Rajkummar, Deols

It was a busy day for media persons as almost all actors from films that are up for release were seen at promotional events in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol enthralls students, Sonakshi, Stree, YPD 3, Genius teams also step out

Recently-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee-Nick step out for noble reason, single man on arrival leaves as engaged

Priyanka Chopra, who is rumoured to be engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, stepped out for a dinner with their families in Mumbai on Friday night. Checkout the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Priyanka Chopra steps out with beau Nick Jonas for dinner date

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham