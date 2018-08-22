Wear your seat belt; even PM Modi puts it on first after sitting in car

PM Modi's video is shared in support of road safety awareness campaign by Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways.

In the video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen waving is hand before sitting on the navigator seat of his SUV and wearing his seat belt. (Photo: Twitter | @PIB_India)

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) shared an inspiring video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing his seat belt the moment he gets into the car with an objective to promote road safety.

Taking to Twitter, the PIB shared the video with a relevant question: First thing the Prime Minister does when getting in his car is put his seat belt on...Whats your excuse??

“Wear your seat belt” is the caption accompanying the video shared in support of the road safety awareness campaign by the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways called "Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha."

Watch the video:

The post has garnered over 6,000 likes and thousands of retweets and comments since being shared on August 21.

One Twitter user wrote, “Only a law abiding PM can create law abiding citizens. A true leader!”.

“That's great inspiration P.M. We loose so many lives daily due to not wearing the safety belt. Great message for citizen of India,” wrote another.

