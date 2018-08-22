The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018 | Last Update : 11:23 AM IST

India, All India

Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi's 'illegal' bungalows to be demolished: Minister

PTI
Published : Aug 22, 2018, 10:44 am IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2018, 10:44 am IST

Ramdas Kadam gave the demolition orders after presiding over a review meeting on illegal bungalows built in the adjoining coastal district.

After the meeting, Kadam told reporters that 121 'illegal' bungalows, including those built by Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, were identified in Alibaug, a coastal town popular as weekend gateway for Mumbai residents. (Photo: PTI)
 After the meeting, Kadam told reporters that 121 'illegal' bungalows, including those built by Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, were identified in Alibaug, a coastal town popular as weekend gateway for Mumbai residents. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Authorities have been directed to demolish "illegal" bungalows of fugitive diamond traders and PNB scam accused Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi situated in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a Maharashtra minister said on Monday, days after the Bombay High Court pulled up the state government for not taking action against the buildings.

Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam gave the demolition orders after presiding over a review meeting on illegal bungalows built in the adjoining coastal district with Raigad collector Vijay Suryawanshi at the state secretariat in Mumbai.

After the meeting, Kadam told reporters that 121 "illegal" bungalows, including those built by Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, were identified in Alibaug, a coastal town popular as weekend gateway for Mumbai residents.

Similarly, 151 unauthorised bungalows have been built in Murud area of Raigad district, he said.

All these bungalows have come up allegedly in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms and also do not conform to their sanctioned plans, Kadam said.

"Some of these illegal bungalows belong to Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and others. Today, I have asked the Raigad Collector to demolish the illegal bungalows of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi," said Kadam.

An official from the district collector's office said Nirav Modi's bungalow is located in Kihim village, while that of Mehul Choksi is in Awas village.

In case of other illegal bungalows, there are stays granted either by district courts or the Bombay High Court, Kadam said.

"So, we have now transferred the cases to the National Green Tribunal. The Raigad police will conduct verification of documents in a month. All the cases in the NGT are likely to be cleared in the next 2-3 months," he said.

As of now, action would not be taken against illegal bungalows built by local residents, the minister said.

The number of unauthorised bungalows built by local residents in Alibaug and Murud stood at 61 and 50 respectively, Kadam said.

Suryawanshi said the government will go ahead with the demolition process after taking permission from the Enforcement Directorate which has attached the bungalows of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi as part of its probe into the multi-crore PNB scam which came to light in February this year.

Both the diamond traders, key accused in the mega banking scam, have fled India.

"The demolition action will happen after we get a go ahead from the ED," said Suryawanshi.

On August 14, the Bombay High Court, while hearing a petition, had pulled up Maharashtra government officials for not taking action against the illegal bungalow of Nirav Modi.

The high court had said it will direct the state government to initiate an inquiry into the issue.

Tags: pnb fraud case, nirav modi, mehul choksi, illegal bungalows, ramdas kadam
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

I knew while doing Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 that it's rubbish, says Dharmendra

2

Breakthrough for ovarian cancer patients: Half of women in trial respond to new drug

3

Asian Games 2018: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma bags bronze

4

Katrina Kaif might have given glimpse of Bharat look and we cannot wait to see more!

5

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham