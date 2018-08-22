The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018 | Last Update : 07:43 PM IST

India, All India

Farooq Abdullah heckled for ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ chant at Vajpayee prayer meet

PTI
Published : Aug 22, 2018, 7:14 pm IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2018, 7:17 pm IST

Farooq Abdullah was heckled during Eid prayers in Srinagar, 2 days after he chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' during prayer meeting for Vajpayee.

NC leader Farooq Abdullah remained unfazed and continued with his prayers, saying the jeering and booing were by his 'own people' who were misguided. (Photo: File)
 NC leader Farooq Abdullah remained unfazed and continued with his prayers, saying the jeering and booing were by his 'own people' who were misguided. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah was heckled during Eid prayers at the 17th-century Hazratbal mosque here on Wednesday, two days after he chanted "Bharat Mata ki Jai" during a prayer meeting for former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The National Conference leader remained unfazed and continued with his prayers, saying the jeering and booing were by his "own people" who were misguided.

A section of the gathering shouted slogans of "Farooq Abdullah go back" and "Hum kya chahte, azaadi" at the Hazratbal mosque, where Abdullah has traditionally offered Eid prayers.

When a section of slogan shouting youths tried to approach Abdullah, who was sitting on a chair in the front row because of his ill-health, some people joined hands to make a human chain to prevent them from doing so. Security personnel also threw a ring around the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar to protect him.

"I did not leave the venue and completed my prayers. They are my own people. They are misguided and I cannot escape my duties of being their leader," Abdullah told news agency PTI while receiving people at his residence.

"Some people were agitated but that does not mean I will escape. I have a task of keeping everyone united," he said.

Abdullah wondered why the issue was being blown out of proportion by a section of the media.

"A politician, at times, has to face people's anger. I only hope these misguided youths are counselled properly," he said.

On August 20, Abdullah had made an emotional speech and chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ during a prayer meeting for the late BJP stalwart Vajpayee in New Delhi.

Tags: farooq abdullah, farooq abdullah heckled, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Coconut oil is poison: Harvard professor says health fad is one of 'worst foods'

2

I knew while doing Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 that it's rubbish, says Dharmendra

3

Breakthrough for ovarian cancer patients: Half of women in trial respond to new drug

4

Asian Games 2018: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma bags bronze

5

Katrina Kaif might have given glimpse of Bharat look and we cannot wait to see more!

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham