Andhra teacher paraded naked for raping, impregnating student

Eluru: A school teacher was thrashed, stripped and paraded naked through the streets of Andhra Pradesh by a mob after he was found to have allegedly raping and impregnating one of his students.

Passers-by in Eluru town of West Godavari district captured the video that showed the 38-year-old English teacher of a school being made to walk on a busy road, in full traffic.

The teacher, Rambabu had been allegedly sexually harassing the Class 10 student for the last two years.

After the girl got pregnant recently, Rambabu reportedly gave her abortion pills.

The family of the girl found out about the rape and pregnancy when she started bleeding profusely.

They caught hold of the teacher, beat him up, stripped him and paraded him naked to the police station. The video showed two men held the teacher by his arms as they took him to the police station.

"He is a teacher and lured a Class 10 student with a promise of marks and raped her. He made her pregnant. She almost died of bleeding. We shifted her to hospital. Once we found out, we could not spare him," one of the men was heard saying in the video.

At the police station, the man was given a shirt and a towel to cover himself. He was questioned by the police.

"They called me to talk and then 15 people beat me up mercilessly," NDTV quoted Rambabu saying at the police station, admitting to the crime.

Police registered a case and Rambabu was arrested.