The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018 | Last Update : 01:04 PM IST

India, All India

All 8,000 candidates fail exam for accountant's posts in Goa

PTI
Published : Aug 22, 2018, 12:12 pm IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2018, 12:12 pm IST

The five-hour examination included a 100 marks paper on English, general knowledge and accounts-related questions, the official said.

The candidates, all graduates, needed to secure a minimum of 50 marks out of the total 100 to qualify but none got it, a senior official said on condition of anonymity. (Representational Image)
 The candidates, all graduates, needed to secure a minimum of 50 marks out of the total 100 to qualify but none got it, a senior official said on condition of anonymity. (Representational Image)

Panaji: As many as 8,000 candidates appeared for an examination conducted for 80 posts of accountant in the Goa government, but all failed the test. The candidates, all graduates, needed to secure a minimum of 50 marks out of the total 100 to qualify but none got it, a senior official said on condition of anonymity.

Goa's director of accounts, in a notification issued on Tuesday, said none of the candidates, who appeared for the initial recruitment examination held on January 7 this year, secured the minimum qualifying marks required to get through.

The directorate of accounts had advertised 80 posts of accountant in the common account cadre in October last year. The five-hour examination included a 100 marks paper on English, general knowledge and accounts-related questions, the official said.

The successful candidates were supposed to go through a round of oral interview before the final selection. Aam Aadmi Party's Goa general secretary Pradeep Padgaonkar criticised the delay in announcement of results and said the failing of all 8,000 candidates is a sad commentary on the "collapse" of the state's education system. It is a "big shame" on the Goa University and the commerce colleges that produce these graduates, he added.

Tags: goa government, accountant posts in goa, recruitment examination, goa university, all candidates fail in exam
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

MOST POPULAR

1

I knew while doing Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 that it's rubbish, says Dharmendra

2

Breakthrough for ovarian cancer patients: Half of women in trial respond to new drug

3

Asian Games 2018: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma bags bronze

4

Katrina Kaif might have given glimpse of Bharat look and we cannot wait to see more!

5

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham