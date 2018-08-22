The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018 | Last Update : 11:23 AM IST

India, All India

Abducted BJP leader Shabir Ahmad Bhat found dead in Kashmir’s Pulwama

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 22, 2018, 9:54 am IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2018, 9:54 am IST

According to a report, Shabir Ahmad Bhat was shot dead by terrorists at around 2:30 am in Rakh-e-litter area.

Bhat (26) was abducted by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday evening while he was on his way to his home in Pulwama. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Bhat (26) was abducted by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday evening while he was on his way to his home in Pulwama. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Srinagar: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) constituency president Shabir Ahmad Bhat’s body was recovered from Kashmir’s Pulwama on Wednesday morning. Bhat (26) was abducted by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday evening while he was on his way to his home in Pulwama.

According to a report, Shabir Ahmad Bhat was shot dead by terrorists at around 2:30 am in Rakh-e-litter area.

“We are investigating the circumstances of the killing of BJP leader,” a senior police officer said.

Altaf Thakur, BJP state spokesman condemned the killing of BJP leader, blamed militants and said, “He (Bhat) was our constituency president and dedicated leader. He had gone to his home to celebrate Eid with his family but was abducted by militants and then killed.”

BJP President Amit Shah had condoled Bhat's death by saying that terrorists could not stop the youth from choosing a better future.

However, till now no militant outfit has claimed responsibility for his killing.

Tags: bjp, amit shah, militants, shabir ahmad bhat, altaf thakur
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

I knew while doing Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 that it's rubbish, says Dharmendra

2

Breakthrough for ovarian cancer patients: Half of women in trial respond to new drug

3

Asian Games 2018: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma bags bronze

4

Katrina Kaif might have given glimpse of Bharat look and we cannot wait to see more!

5

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham