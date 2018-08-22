Abducted BJP leader Shabir Ahmad Bhat found dead in Kashmir’s Pulwama

According to a report, Shabir Ahmad Bhat was shot dead by terrorists at around 2:30 am in Rakh-e-litter area.

Bhat (26) was abducted by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday evening while he was on his way to his home in Pulwama. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Srinagar: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) constituency president Shabir Ahmad Bhat’s body was recovered from Kashmir’s Pulwama on Wednesday morning. Bhat (26) was abducted by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday evening while he was on his way to his home in Pulwama.

According to a report, Shabir Ahmad Bhat was shot dead by terrorists at around 2:30 am in Rakh-e-litter area.

“We are investigating the circumstances of the killing of BJP leader,” a senior police officer said.

Altaf Thakur, BJP state spokesman condemned the killing of BJP leader, blamed militants and said, “He (Bhat) was our constituency president and dedicated leader. He had gone to his home to celebrate Eid with his family but was abducted by militants and then killed.”

BJP President Amit Shah had condoled Bhat's death by saying that terrorists could not stop the youth from choosing a better future.

However, till now no militant outfit has claimed responsibility for his killing.