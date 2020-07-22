Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020 | Last Update : 02:52 PM IST

120th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,195,674

36,810

Recovered

752,596

24,303

Deaths

28,781

596

Maharashtra32703118221712276 Tamil Nadu1806431266702626 Delhi1260961061183690 Karnataka71069254601469 Andhra Pradesh5866825574758 Uttar Pradesh53288318551229 Gujarat50465365042200 Telangana4770436385429 West Bengal47030280351182 Rajasthan3159922889581 Bihar2856418741198 Haryana2746220952364 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2331015684738 Odisha1983513310139 Jammu and Kashmir146508274254 Kerala13275561544 Punjab105107118362 Jharkhand5821283555 Chhatisgarh5598394428 Uttarakhand4642321255 Goa3853236123 Tripura309318457 Puducherry2179131830 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Arunachal Pradesh7902853 Chandigarh73751812 Meghalaya490704 Sikkim318920 Mizoram2971680
  India   All India  22 Jul 2020  Amethi woman who set herself on fire outside Yogi Adityanath's office dies
India, All India

Amethi woman who set herself on fire outside Yogi Adityanath's office dies

PTI
Published : Jul 22, 2020, 2:33 pm IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2020, 2:33 pm IST

The woman and her daughter had set themselves on fire on July 17 over alleged police inaction in a land dispute case in Amethi.

Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

Lucknow: A woman, who had set herself on fire in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office here, died at a hospital, officials said on Wednesday.The woman and her daughter had set themselves on fire on July 17 over alleged police inaction in a land dispute case in Amethi district and were subsequently rushed to hospital.

"Safia, about 50, died during treatment in the hospital at about 11.45 pm on Tuesday. Her daughter is undergoing treatment," Medical Superintendent, SPM Civil hospital, told PTI.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey had said last week that the incident prima facie appears to be  part of a conspiracy.

"It is a criminal conspiracy as part of which some people instigated them (Safia and her daughter). A case has been registered against four people -- Aasma, Sultan, Kadir Khan (Amethi district president of AIMIM) and Anoop Patel (former Congress spokesperson) -- in this regard," he had said.

The women were told to come to Lucknow and try to set themselves on fire so that their grievances can be highlighted and the dispute resolved, Pandey had stated.

The police commissioner had claimed, "We have evidence to show that these women went to the UP Congress office and met Anoop Patel."

The Congress had, however, accused police of trying to implicate one of its party leaders from Amethi in the case.

Under a well-planned conspiracy, police is dragging the name of a former spokesman of the Congress' Amethi unit to hide the "bad shape of law and order", UPCC Vice President Virendra Chaudhary had charged.

Tags: amethi, amethi police, uttar pradesh police, crimes against women
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Amethi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

