Rajnath Singh on three-day visit to Mongolia

On June 23, Mr Singh will call on the Mongolian President on June 23. He will also visit a Buddhist monastery.

New Delhi: Home minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday left on a three-day tour of Mongolia with focus on improving security co-operation particularly since it shares borders with both Russia and China.

In a message on Twitter, the home minister before his departure said that India was keen to realise the huge potential of bilateral relations with Mongolia. “Leaving for Ulaanbaatar on a 3 day visit to Mongolia. Looking forward to further India’s relations with Mongolia and strengthen security co-operation. Mongolia as an important strategic partner. India wants to realise the huge potential of bilateral relations with Mongolia,’’ Mr Singh said in his tweets.

The home minister will also participate in the ground breaking ceremony of an oil refinery at Ulaanbaatar on Friday following which he would attend a reception being hosted by the Mongolian Prime Minister.

On June 23, Mr Singh will call on the Mongolian President on June 23. He will also visit a Buddhist monastery.

On Saturday, the home minister will meet his Mongolian counterpart, the Minister for Justice and Interior Affairs.

The Union home minister also plans to visit the headquarters of Mongolia’s Border Protection Force there before returning to Delhi on June 24.