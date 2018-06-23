The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 22, 2018 | Last Update : 10:54 PM IST

India, All India

J&K Governor calls all-party meet, NC wants dissolution of Assembly

PTI
Published : Jun 22, 2018, 9:22 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2018, 9:40 pm IST

Governor N N Vohra, who called the all-party meet, was apprised of their views by representatives of all political parties in the state.

J&K Governor N N Vohra called an all-party meet at his residence on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 J&K Governor N N Vohra called an all-party meet at his residence on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) along with other parties urged Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra to take some confidence-building measures (CBMs) besides carrying out a crackdown on corruption and cleaning the governance system.

The governor, who had called an all-party meet to seek the opinion of political representatives on the governance of the state, was apprised of their views by representatives of all political parties in the state.

The NC and other parties, including Panthers Party, also favoured an immediate dissolution of the state assembly and to make atmosphere conducive for holding early elections in the state, which has been placed under governor's rule earlier this week.

According to political sources, the former chief minister and vice president of NC Omar Abdullah urged upon the governor to take some confidence-building measures and also ensure that there was zero-tolerance towards the human rights violations. Abdullah hoped to see an improvement in governance as the administration had come in hands of the governor.

"Since no political party has the numbers to form the government and no combination of political parties has staked a claim for government formation, there is no option but to dissolve the assembly in order to prevent horse-trading and other such corrupt practices,” Harsh Dev Singh of Panthers Party told reporters in Srinagar.

He said his party and the NC demanded the dissolution of the assembly and holding of fresh elections at the all-party meeting. "While PDP representative Dilawar Mir favoured continuation of the assembly and allowing the MLAs to work, the BJP remained silent on the issue," he said.

Singh said it was only the political leadership which can resolve the issues as they were connected to the masses.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president G A Mir said his party took the stand that there was misrule during the last three years of the PDP-BJP government and appointments were made by the government while merit was ignored which led to injustice among the youth. He said the JKPCC also called for a change in the administration so that officials are accessible to the common masses.

G A Mir said while Congress favoured fresh polls, the party left the decision to the governor about the fate of assembly which is in suspended animation.

Democratic Nationalist Party chief G H Mir said the main aim of the all-party meeting was to find ways to improve the situation in the state and all political parties gave inputs on how to do it.

“The governor sought cooperation of the political parties in improving the situation. The main concern was that the impression of governor's rule being harsh needed to be countered and all the political parties gave their suggestions on how to counter it,” he said.

Vohra had on Thursday called the meeting of all party heads, including the heads of the state units of the national parties in Jammu and Kashmir, to discuss the situation in the state arising out of the implementation of the governor's rule after Mehbooba Mufti resigned following pull out of the BJP from the ruling coalition.

While NC vice-president Omar Abdullah represented his party, PDP was represented by its general secretary Dilawar Mir. Mehbooba Mufti met Vohra earlier in the day.

Tags: all-party meet, nn vohra, omar abdullah
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple Watch Series 3 LTE review: Caution! You could get healthier

2

International Yoga Day: Kangana Ranaut twists her body like a pro in these videos

3

International Yoga Day: How the Apple iPhone and Watch can help you keep fit

4

In video: Tamil Nadu’s Anukreethy Vas crowned Femina Miss India 2018

5

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham