

Interpol to soon issue red corner notice against fugitive Nirav Modi

PTI
Published : Jun 22, 2018, 4:17 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2018, 4:30 pm IST

The international agency is satisfied with the documents provided by the CBI which is probing the USD 2 billion scam, sources said.

 Nirav Modi managed to travel across several countries even after information about his passport being revoked by the Indian government was flashed in the Interpol central database on February 24. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Interpol on Friday is expected to issue a red corner notice (RCN) against fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi as the international agency is satisfied with the documents provided by the CBI which is probing the USD 2 billion scam, sources said.

The records the CBI provided to the Interpol included the non-bailable warrants issued by a Mumbai special court and the details of the charge sheets filed in the case etc. The documents were found in order and have satisfied the Lyon-based international police cooperation agency which is "processing" the CBI's request, they said. 

The sources said the process was at an advanced stage and an RCN could be issued today or early next week, unless some last-minute explanation was sought, the chances of which were negligible, they said. 

The sources in the government said that a meeting of the External Affairs Ministry, the CBI and other investigative agencies is likely to be held to discuss Nirav Modi's multiple passports. 

The CBI had tried to track the movements of Nirav Modi through a diffusion notice issued through the Interpol on February 15, but it had limited success as only the United Kingdom responded to the CBI request, they said. 

Nirav Modi managed to travel across several countries even after information about his passport being revoked by the Indian government was flashed in the Interpol central database on February 24, the CBI had earlier said. 

"After the passport was revoked/cancelled by the External Affairs Ministry, we had updated this information in the diffusion notice. The information that Nirav Modi's passport has been revoked was provided in the Interpol central database, available to all the member countries, on February 24," CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal had said. 

He had said the after the 'diffusion' notice was issued by the Interpol on the request of the CBI, the agency followed it up with six countries where Nirav Modi was suspected to have fled. 

The agency requested these countries to share information about his whereabouts and movements. The agency sent these reminders to the Interpol coordination agency of the United Kingdom on April 25, May 22, May 24 and May 28. 

Similar reminders were also sent to the agencies of the US, Singapore, Belgium, the UAE and France, they said. The case pertains to cheating the state-run Punjab National Bank through the fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit worth over USD 2 billion (about Rs 13,000 crore) by Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, both absconding since the first week of January.

Tags: nirav modi, interpol red corner notice, ministry of external affairs (mea)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

