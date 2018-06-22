The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 22, 2018 | Last Update : 06:11 PM IST

India, All India

Farmer suicides have doubled, not their income: Sena to BJP

PTI
Published : Jun 22, 2018, 5:40 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2018, 5:40 pm IST

In a scathing attack in its mouthpiece, the Sena said that country was 'tired' of the never-ending announcements of the Modi government. 

The party questioned that if Modi's government had taken policy decisions, why was it not reflecting on the ground. (Photo: File)
 The party questioned that if Modi's government had taken policy decisions, why was it not reflecting on the ground. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's farmers' outreach programme and said that only farmers' suicides, and not their income, have doubled. 

Modi had spoken on Wednesday, via video-conferencing, to farmers in 600 districts nationwide, as part of a farm outreach programme, in which he highlighted how his government had doubled the agriculture budget to Rs 2.12 lakh crore and how it was working towards doubling farm incomes. 

In a scathing attack in its mouthpiece "Saamana", the Sena said that country was "tired" of the never-ending announcements and "jumlas" of the present dispensation. 

"The country is tired of never-ending announcements and jumlas of the present dispensation. The recent announcement of PM Modi of doubling farmers' income by 2022 is not a new one. The BJP's 2014 election manifesto too had promised the same thing and this had helped it come to power," the Saamana editorial said. 

"He played the same old cassette," the Saamana editorial added. It added that the farmers who brought the BJP to power had now gone into "coma". 

"Instead of doubling farmers' income, their condition has, on the contrary, deteriorated," it said. The Marathi language daily added that Modi, in his interaction, should have disclosed what steps had been taken to double the income of farmers in the last 4 years, and if "achche din" had arrived for them. 

The party questioned that if Modi's government had taken policy decisions, why was it not reflecting on the ground. The editorial said that increase in the cost of production and lack of takers for farm produce was distressing farmers. 

It added that banks were not giving them agricultural credit either. "Banks roll out a red carpet for industrialists who then dupe banks. But farmers do not get money. This is discrimination. Instead of their income, suicides of farmers have doubled in the present regime. Forty thousand farmers have committed suicide between 2014 and now," the Sena claimed. 

Tags: bjp-shiv sena, modi government, farmer suicides
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple Watch Series 3 LTE review: Caution! You could get healthier

2

International Yoga Day: Kangana Ranaut twists her body like a pro in these videos

3

International Yoga Day: How the Apple iPhone and Watch can help you keep fit

4

In video: Tamil Nadu’s Anukreethy Vas crowned Femina Miss India 2018

5

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood has geared up for IIFA and celebrities have left to Bangkok for the same. Among those spotted were Aamir Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others.

IIFA 2018: Aamir Khan, Sonakshi, Varun Dhawan snapped at airport

It was a day of celebrations for Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday as two film teams partied in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Arjun makes Parineeti blush; Kiara, KJo, others also celebrate

Miss India was announced in a very star-studded affair, where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others glammed up the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez glam up at Miss India

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy day in Mumbai after returning from London on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Day in Kareena's life: Actress returns sans Taimur, shoots, chills with friends

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham