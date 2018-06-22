The Asian Age | News

Family of three found dead in south Mumbai's Cuffe Parade

PTI
Published : Jun 22, 2018, 6:51 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2018, 6:51 pm IST

The incident came to light on Friday afternoon after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from the house.

An official said that the family was in depression since their daughter died a few months ago and they had gradually ceased interacting with neighbours. (Representational Image)
Mumbai: A couple and their son were found dead in their house in Cuffe Parade area in south Mumbai and police claimed that they were in depression since the death of their daughter a few months ago. 

The incident came to light on Friday afternoon after neighbours of the family, residents of Machchimar Nagar, complained of a foul smell emanating from the house, said Manojkumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I. 

Sharma said that the doors of the house had been bolted from inside for the past two days and it had to be broken open. He identified the deceased, who were found hanging from the ceiling, as Pravin Patel (40), his wife Reena (35) and son Prabhu (11).

An official said that the family was in depression since their daughter died a few months ago and they had gradually ceased interacting with neighbours. 

Further investigations into the incident to find out its exact cause were underway, the official said.

