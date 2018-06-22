Body of Class 9 student, with stab wounds, found in Gujarat school washroom

Friday, Jun 22, 2018 | Last Update : 04:37 PM IST
Vadodara: A Class 9 student of Shree Bharati Vidyalaya has been found dead with stab wounds at the school's washroom in Gujarat's Vadodara.
According to reports, sharp-edged weapon injuries were found on body of the boy. A knife soaked in blood was recovered near the body of the 14-year-old student.
Primary investigation reveals that the boy had a fight with a Class 10 student following which he was allegedly found dead in the school's toilet.
A case of murder has been registered and probe has been initated.
The body of the student has been sent for post-mortem.
The incident is a chilling reminder of murder of 8-year-old Pradyuman Thakur who was found dead in Gurgaon's Ryan International school in 2017.