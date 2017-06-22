The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jun 22, 2017

India, All India

In another 'airlift', Air India, Jet Airways to run extra flights for Indians stranded in Qatar

AFP
Published : Jun 22, 2017, 1:12 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2017, 1:13 pm IST

All steps necessary for timely movement of our citizens from Doha will be ensured, India's civil aviation minister said.

 Tens of thousands of Indian migrants travel home from Doha for the religious holiday on Eid every year, but many have been struggling to book tickets since the Gulf rift. (Photo: File/Representational)

New Delhi: India has asked two domestic carriers to run extra flights to Doha ahead of the Eid holiday to help citizens stranded there following an embargo imposed on Qatar Airways.

Tens of thousands of Indian migrants travel home from Doha for the religious holiday every year, but many have been struggling to book tickets since three Gulf states barred Qatar's national carrier from using their airspace earlier in June.

India's civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said the government had asked state-owned Air India and commercial carrier Jet Airways to run extra flights to and from Doha between June 22 and July 8.

"We'll operate additional flights... for our citizens not able to get tickets at Doha," Raju wrote on Twitter, adding he was liaising with India's foreign minister Sushma Swaraj. "All steps necessary for timely movement of our citizens from Doha will be ensured."

A senior Indian foreign ministry official said that extra commercial flights were being run to "facilitate movement of those who wish to travel to India but cannot do that via Qatar's neighbouring countries".

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates announced a severing of ties with Qatar over Doha's alleged support for extremist groups and Iran. Qatar denies all the allegations.

The diplomatic rift closed airspace over the three Gulf states to airlines from Qatar or registered there, disrupting normal routes.

