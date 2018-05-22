The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 | Last Update : 08:40 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018 Qualifier 1: Deepak Chahar sees off Shikhar Dhawan
 
India, All India

Nipah situation in Kerala under control, assures Health Minister JP Nadda

PTI
Published : May 22, 2018, 7:24 pm IST
Updated : May 22, 2018, 7:27 pm IST

The NCDC team has visited the house in Kerala's Perambra from where the initial death was reported and found many bats in a well.

The health ministry said a total of nine persons are currently undergoing treatment and isolation wards have been opened in several hospitals in Kozhikode. (Photo: File)
 The health ministry said a total of nine persons are currently undergoing treatment and isolation wards have been opened in several hospitals in Kozhikode. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In the wake of the Nipah virus claiming 10 lives in Kerala, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday asked people not to "panic" and said the outbreak is "unlikely" to spread as early and efficient containment measures were being taken. The ministry also noted that the outbreak appeared to be a "localised" occurrence.

The situation is under control, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said. 

The minister, after reviewing the situation in Kerala with Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan and Director General, ICMR, Dr Balram Bhargava, also directed officials to extend all support to the Kerala government in its prevention and management.

The health ministry said a total of nine persons are currently undergoing treatment and isolation wards have been opened in several hospitals in Kozhikode. It said that a multi-disciplinary central team from the National Centre for Disease Control or NCDC is in Kerala and is constantly reviewing the situation.

The NCDC team has visited the house in Kerala's Perambra from where the initial death was reported and found many bats in a well from where the family took water.

Some of the bats have been caught and sent for examination to a laboratory to confirm whether they were the cause of the disease, an official statement said.

"Sixty different samples have been collected from the spot and sent for examination. There are two confirmed cases with history of contact with the index case. They were admitted to the Calicut Medical College and Hospital and died due to the Nipah virus," the ministry said in the statement.

The central team includes Dr Sujeet K Singh, Director, NCDC; Dr S K Jain, Head of Epidemiology, NCDC; Dr P Ravindran, Director, Emergency Medical Relief (EMR); Dr Naveen Gupta, Head of Zoonosis at NCDC; Dr Ashutosh Biswas, Professor of Internal Medicine at AIIMS; and Dr Deepak Bhattacharya, Pulmonologist at the Safdarjung Hospital.

Besides, the team also has two clinicians and an expert from the animal husbandry ministry.

The ministry has also mobilised a public health team from the NCDC's Kozhikode branch to assess the extent of the problem for risk assessment and management.

"They are assisting the state-level team deployed at the epicentre. So far, seven patients have been admitted to the Baby Memorial Hospital and to the Government Medical College in Kozhikode, and to the Amrutha Medical College, Ernakulum," the statement said.

Nadda urged citizens not to believe in rumours on social media and spread panic.

"Hospitals in the public and private sector have been provided with personal protective equipment and appropriate steps to contain this virus have been taken among domestic animals such as pigs. Since all the contacts are under observation and steps to avoid exposure through animal vectors have been taken there is no reason for people to panic. This appears to be a localised occurrence," the ministry said.

With early and efficient containment measures undertaken jointly by the health ministry and the Kerala government, the outbreak is "unlikely to spread", it said. The Virus Research Diagnostic Laboratory at Manipal Hospital and the National Institute of Virology has been asked to meet diagnostic challenges.

The field team has advised hospitals to follow intracranial pressure (ICP) guidelines, provide personal protective equipment to health workers and during sample collection, assist in enhancing active fever surveillance in the community and strengthen contact tracing in close contacts of cases, relatives and health workers.

The health institutions have also been asked to ensure isolation facilities, ventilator support and infection control practices, and coordinate to enhance surveillance for unusual illness and deaths in animals.

"The ministry has ensured availability of diagnostic kits, personal protective equipment and risk communication materials. High-quality personal protection equipment has been provided to health care personnel," it said.

Tags: union health ministry, jp nadda, nipah virus, kerala, kerala health minister, niv outbreak, k k shailaja teacher
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

This could finally prove that Loch Ness monster exists

2

Saw the sexy jaguar Prince Harry was driving? Here’s its tragic story

3

PETA India finds new proof of flagging conditions at Tamil Nadu dog-breeding unit

4

After RDB and other films, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala reunite with Pihu

5

Love in the air: Man proposes to girlfriend aboard Indore-Goa Indigo flight

more

Editors' Picks

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Four filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee have come together for the anthology film 'Lust Stories' for Netflix. Checkout the exclusive pictures from the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Karan, Zoya, Dibakar, Bhumi at 'Lust Stories' trailer launch

A screening of the Hollywood film ‘Deadpool 2’ was held in Mumbai late Thursday where several celebrities turned up. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deadpool 2: Varun brings ladylove along, Harshvardhan springs surprise

The team of ‘Raazi’ celebrated the success of the film at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

As Raazi wows audiences, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, KJo and team celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham