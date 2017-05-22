The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 22, 2017 | Last Update : 02:14 AM IST

India, All India

BJP yet to decide on Prez candidate, ruled out Bhagwat's name: Amit Shah

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : May 22, 2017, 1:51 am IST
Updated : May 22, 2017, 1:54 am IST

Amit Shah rules out RSS chief Bhagwat as Sangh itself has said ‘no’.

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
 BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: While the Opposition parties are now busy formulating their strategy to put up a joint candidate for the coming presidential election, the ruling BJP said Sunday it was yet to take a decision on its candidate. The BJP also virtually rejected ally Shiv Sena’s suggestion of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as the NDA candidate for the post.

Saying that the BJP had taken no decision yet on who would be the NDA’s presidential candidate, party chief Amit Shah said in an television interview: “Even if I have a name on my mind, it has to be discussed within the party first.” He also ruled out Mr Bhagwat’s name, saying the RSS had itself ruled out any such idea.

Suggestions for a second term for President Pranab Mukherjee have also come from some of the Opposition parties, but the government, sources say, is unlikley to agree. The Congress, the party to which Mr Mukherjee belonged before being elected to the top constitutional post, has also not officially reacted to this suggestion.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi herself held talks with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D. Raja and West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on putting up a joint candidate for the post. Mrs Gandhi is likely to hold talks with some other leaders this week, including BSP supremo Mayawati. The Opposition camp is also trying to reach out to the Sena, whose ties with the BJP have been deteriorating.

However, the ruling NDA coalition seems to have the advantage after some non-NDA parties, including Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP and Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samiti, sent out signals that they were ready to back the NDA candidate as the country’s next President. The AIADMK, Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, is also yet to declare its support.

The presidential election must be held before July 24, when President Mukherjee’s term ends. The Monsoon Session of Parliament is also likely to begin after the presidential elections.

The names of former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar and JD(U) veteran Sharad Yadav are doing the rounds as possible Opposition nominees. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s name, sources said, was also discussed by the Opposition camp, but the Maharashtra politician has said that he did not want to contest the poll.

The Opposition, sources said, wanted to put up a candidate who has impeccable secular credentials, and who could “maintain secular supervision of the Indian Constitution”.

Tags: mohan bhagwat, amit shah, pranab mukherjee, sharad pawar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Himachal women start campaign to destroy cannabis plantation

2

LA man sets eats record number of ghost chillies in 2 mins

3

28% GST rate is a huge setback for film industry: Guild President Siddharth Roy Kapur

4

Shocking video of fingernails pulled out from boy's gums

5

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor's retro saree look will leave you stunned!

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham