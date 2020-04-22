Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020 | Last Update : 08:34 PM IST

29th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

20,539

Recovered

4,115

Deaths

653
Maharashtra5218722251 Gujarat227214495 Delhi215661147 Rajasthan186832827 Tamil Nadu159663518 Madhya Pradesh158715280 Uttar Pradesh133716221 Telangana92819423 Andhra Pradesh81312024 Kerala4263072 Karnataka42512917 West Bengal4237315 Jammu and Kashmir407815 Haryana2601533 Punjab2514916 Bihar136422 Odisha83301 Jharkhand4642 Uttarakhand46190 Himachal Pradesh39162 Chhatisgarh36260 Assam35191 Chandigarh27140 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura210 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Octogenarian who tested covid positive infects family members

THE ASIAN AGE. | MADDY DEEKHSITH
Published : Apr 22, 2020, 11:12 am IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2020, 11:12 am IST

Covid-19 teams have quarantined as many 36 persons living the same premises

Motorists drive past a coronavirus-themed globe kept at a traffic junction during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Hyderabad. PTI Photo
 Motorists drive past a coronavirus-themed globe kept at a traffic junction during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Hyderabad. PTI Photo

Hyderabad: An 87-year-old man in Neredmet tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting Gandhi and Care hospitals for a routine pneumonia check-up. He transmitted the infection to his 80-year-old wife and grand-daughter.
The couple did not have any travel history or contact with Tablighi Jamaat congregation returness.

Acting on a tip off, Covid-19 teams have quarantined as many 36 persons living the same premises and they were sent to Nature Cure Hospital in Begumpet for isolation and declared Siri Colony as a containment zone. All of them were tested, and about 15 have returned negative. They have been sent to home quarantine.

According to officials deputed on Covid-19 duty in Malkajgiri, the octogenarian, accompanied by his son, was taken in a personal vehicle for a routine check-up to Care Hospital and Gandhi Hospital on Saturday. However, when Covid-19 teams conducted a test, the man tested positive, as also his wife and grand-daughter. The man’s son and daughter-in-law, residing in the same house tested negative.

“Since his son is a military person and daughter-in-law is young, their immune system resisted the infection,” authorities said.

Moreover, another three persons tested Covid-19 positive in Sadullahnagar in Moul Ali and Jawaharnagar East in Malkajgiri. Over 100 people were sent to home quarantine in the circle and three areas were declared containment zones. Home quarantine for all them will end on May 1.

“Despite our best efforts, people have been stepping out for silly reasons in the containment and non-containment zones. Armed with a medical prescription, a few persons have been coming out purchase a single tablet, salt and other things. For instance, three persons stepped out of their houses to purchase a BP tablet. We have been toiling 24/7 to contain the deadly virus. If the public does not co-operate, more containment zones will emerge in the city,” said a top official on Covid-19 duty.

Tags: covid-19 in telangana, covid-19 containment zones

Latest From India

Representational image (PTI)

Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh up by 40 to 1,587

Representational image (PTI)

Punjab hotspot SBS Nagar now coronavirus-free, 18 patients cured

Representational image (PTI)

Ten people test positive for covid-19 in Bihar; total reaches 136

Health workers take samples of a person for a rapid test at mobile COVID-19 testing van, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic during the nationwide lockdown, in Chennai. PTI photo

ICMR to check quality of rapid antibody test kits

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham