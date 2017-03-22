The Asian Age | News

88 Kashmir youths took up guns in 2016, highest in six years

Published : Mar 22, 2017, 1:09 am IST
New Delhi: As many as 88 Kashmiri youths took to militancy in 2016, the highest number for the past six years, minister of state for home Hansraj Ahir told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. He also said that there was a three-fold increase in infiltration from across the border in 2016 as compared to 2015.

The Centre, however, maintained that the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir had improved considerably in 2017. The minister gave this information in response to a question in the Lok Sabha about the youth in Kashmir taking up arms, infiltration attempts and the prevailing law and order situation in the Valley.

The data reveals a steady increase in the number of youths taking up arms in the Valley since 2014, as compared to the trend between 2010 and 2013. “There has to be a concrete reason for this trend. It could be linked to the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani and the subsequent violence that erupted in the Valley. Terror groups possibly used this opportunity to rope in more youth into their ranks,’’ a senior security official said.

Tags: militancy, hansraj ahir, burhan wani
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

