Politicans condemn Amulya’s actions

THE ASIAN AGE. | B ARAVINDA SHETTY
Published : Feb 22, 2020, 2:44 am IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2020, 2:44 am IST

Former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that it is the duty of every citizen to respect the country, at Ramanagara on Friday.

Bengaluru: Leaders cutting across the political divide have condemned Amulya Leona for raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans at an anti-CAA protest in Bengaluru on Thursday.  Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Opposition leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah, BJP State President Nalinkumar Kateel and several BJP MPs have condemned the sloganeering by Amulya.

Former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that it is the duty of every citizen to respect the country, at Ramanagara on Friday.

The chanting of anti- national slogans by Amulya should be condemned, he said, adding that it is the responsibility of the organisers to keep a vigil on such elements during protests.

Opposition leader in the state Assembly Siddaramaiah tweeted, “it was grave misconduct chanting slogan in favour of Pakistan, police should conduct a proper inquiry and give proper punishment to Amulya.”  

Home minister Basavara Bommai said that detailed information has been sought from the police about the incident. Amulya had chanted Paikstan Zindabad with an intention to disturb peace in the state, he said adding that stringent action will be taken
against.

