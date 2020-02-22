China delays clearance for India's rescue flight to Wuhan

India wants to operate a special flight to carry relief supplies there and bring more Indians back
New Delhi: India and China seemed to be locked in a dispute over clearance for an Indian flight that will evacuate Indians quarantined in the coronavirus-stricken city of Wuhan in Hubei province.
An Indian official said China was deliberately delaying the clearance.
The IAF flight is expected to carry relief supplies to Indian in Wuhan and bring back more Indians from that city.
China maintained there is no delay.