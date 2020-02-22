Saturday, Feb 22, 2020 | Last Update : 12:32 PM IST

China delays clearance for India's rescue flight to Wuhan

PTI
Published : Feb 22, 2020, 10:54 am IST
India wants to operate a special flight to carry relief supplies there and bring more Indians back

In this handout photo provided by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian nationals who were airlifted from coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan play indoor games at a quarantine facility at Chhawla area in New Delhi on February 15, 2020. (PTI)
 In this handout photo provided by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian nationals who were airlifted from coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan play indoor games at a quarantine facility at Chhawla area in New Delhi on February 15, 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: India and China seemed to be locked in a dispute over clearance for an Indian flight that will evacuate Indians quarantined in the coronavirus-stricken city of Wuhan in Hubei province.

An Indian official said China was deliberately delaying the clearance.

The IAF flight is expected to carry relief supplies to Indian in Wuhan and bring back more Indians from that city.

China maintained there is no delay.

