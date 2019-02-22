Friday, Feb 22, 2019 | Last Update : 09:06 AM IST

India, All India

Security downgrade regressive, says Omar Abdullah

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 22, 2019, 6:49 am IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2019, 6:49 am IST

Abdullah said that he would like to encourage governor Satya Pal Malik to reconsider the decision.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)
 Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and leader of National Conference Omar Abdullah on Thursday termed the government’s move to withdraw or downgrade the security of mainstream political leaders and activists “regressive and retrograde” and said that his party would move court if the decision is not revisited.

“Withdrawal of security of leaders is a regressive step. It is the duty of the state to provide security to its people. If anything happens, they will be held responsible for it,” he said at a press conference here. Earlier in a tweet, the former chief minister said, “Withdrawal of security to mainstream political workers & office bearers is a retrograde step that will only weaken political activity in the Valley. This is regardless of the fact that no one from @JKNC_ has had their security withdrawn in yesterday’s list”. Elaborating on his viewpoint, he said that the security has been withdrawn also from mainstream politicians, particularly at a time when the Central government wants maximum participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “My concern is about the withdrawal of security to mainstream political operators. On the one hand, you are telling us that we have to be prepared for Parliament and the Assembly elections. On the other hand, you are telling us that we no longer deserve the protection of the state,” he added. Mr Abdullah said that mainstream political parties should be encouraged to step up their activities and build greater contact with people.

He said that he had no doubt that this step has been taken without taking into consideration the inputs from Central and state intelligence agencies “which can only mean it’s been done for political purposes and there is an element of pick and choose at play here”.

Mr Abdullah said that he would like to encourage governor Satya Pal Malik to reconsider the decision.

“If it is not revisited we will approach the courts and ask them to intervene,” he said. As for the security of separatists also being withdrawn, he said that the successive governments including those led by the Congress and the BJP had allotted them security.

The state government had on Wednesday anno-unced withdrawing or downgrading the security cover of 18 separatist leaders and 155 other political persons saying it was wastage of the state’s otherwise scarce resources.  A spokesman of state’s home department had said in winter capital Jammu, “It was felt that providing security to these separatist leaders is a wastage of scarce state resources which could be better utilised elsewhere”.

Among the separatist leaders whose security has been downgraded or completely withdrawn are Aga Syed Hassan, Moulvi Abbas Ansari and Aga Syed Abul Hussain. This is in addition to the four separation leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq whose security was withdrawn on Sunday, the spokesman had said.

Moulvi Ansari had in the wake of the government’s withdrawing the security cover provided to his colleague Mirwaiz Umar made a formal request to the authorities that his security too may be withdrawn “as I don’t need it”.

The home department spokesman had also said that in addition to this the security of 155 political persons and activists, who did not require the security provided to them based on their threat assessment and their activities, has also been withdrawn. These include Shah Faesal, who resigned from the IAS recently and Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, the youth leader of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP). According to the government, through this measure over 1,000 police personnel and over 100 vehicles “are freed to do regular police work”.

The move comes days after home minister Rajnath Singh had, during his visit to Srinagar, said that the security given to people getting funds from Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI should be reviewed. “Some elements in Jammu and Kashmir have links with the ISI and terrorist organisations. Their security should be reviewed,” he had said after reviewing security in the aftermath of the February 14 suicide attack near here in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed and several others injured.

Tags: omar abdullah, satya pal malik

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

Rs 2,000 aid to farmers during PM show

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Oppn to meet to discuss CMP draft, pre-poll tieup

The petitioner had requested a CBI probe against the senior officials for not monitoring periodic government reports, especially by the Child Working Committee, on the functioning of Muzaffarpur shelter home.

Shelter home case: CBI may probe role of 2 other staff

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)

BJP in fix over OBC sub-quota issue

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan gifts cash-strapped gold-plated assault rifle to Saudi Crown Prince

2

Statue depicting non-consensual kiss defaced

3

Australian vehicles to soon have emoji licence plates

4

China gets an app for Xi Jinping’s ‘inspirational quotes’

5

Get TDS till Rs 1 lakh under section 80D, but conditions apply

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham