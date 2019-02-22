Scrapping of Article 370 not possible, claims Nitish Kumar

JD(U) is a strong NDA constituent in Bihar and his stand on the issue of Article 370 may cause uneasiness in the political circles here.

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that scraping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was not possible as there is provision for it in the Constitution. His statement comes at a time when there is public outrage in the country over the Pulwama attack in which forty CRPF soldiers were martyred a week earlier.

“I am not favour of scrapping of Article 370 because there is a provision in the Constitution. But at the same time I also would like to say that the government must take all necessary measures to wipe out terrorism in the country,” Mr Kumar said on the sidelines of an event in Patna.

Mr Kumar also welcomed the Centre’s decision to withdraw security cover of separatist leaders.

JD(U) is a strong NDA constituent in Bihar and his stand on the issue of article 370 may cause uneasiness in the political circles here. His statement on the issue came after Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh made a strong pitch for the removal of article 370.

“The prevailing mood in the country is to avenge the Pulwama attack and the government is taking all necessary measures to combat terrorism. The government will not allow any kind of anti-national activities in the country”, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said.