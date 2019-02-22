Friday, Feb 22, 2019 | Last Update : 11:57 AM IST

India, All India

Olympic body penalises India for denying visas to Pak shooters

PTI
Published : Feb 22, 2019, 10:12 am IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2019, 10:12 am IST

Olympic body won't allow India to organize any Olympic-related events in the future unless written assurances are given by govt.

The two Pakistani shooters' participation in the tournament had become doubtful after the terrorist attack had been reported. (Photo: Intel Corporation)
 The two Pakistani shooters' participation in the tournament had become doubtful after the terrorist attack had been reported. (Photo: Intel Corporation)

New Delhi: The International Olympic Committee or IOC has decided to "suspend all discussions" with India regarding hosting of global sporting events after Pakistani shooters were not issued visas for the World Cup in New Delhi.

The Olympic committee also revoked the Olympic qualification status for the men's 25m rapid fire event from the New Delhi World Cup due to denial of visas to the Pakistani shooters in the wake of last week's Pulwama terror attack in which over 40 paramilitary soldiers were killed.

The IOC said it will not allow India to organize any Olympic-related events in the future unless written assurances are obtained from the government.

The two Pakistani shooters' participation in the tournament had become doubtful after the terrorist attack had been reported.

The IOC's decision comes hours after International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) President Vladimir Lisin announced that all the allotted 16 Olympic quotas for the 2020 Games would be scrapped. However, the top sporting body limited the withholding of quotas to only two while retaining 14.

"The IOC restricted the withdrawal of recognition as an Olympic qualification event to the 25m rapid fire pistol competition in which the two Pakistani athletes were supposed to participate. This happened in the interest of the other 500 athletes from 61 countries participating in the other events who are already in India for their competition," the IOC said in a statement after its executive board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday.

"Since becoming aware of the issue and in spite of intense last-minute joint efforts by the IOC, the ISSF and the Indian National Olympic Committee (NOC), and discussions with the Indian government authorities, no solution has been found to allow the Pakistani delegation to enter India in time to compete." the statement said.

The International Olympic Committee came down heavily on India for going against the Olympic charter.

"This situation goes against the fundamental principles of the Olympic charter, in particular the principles of non-discrimination, as well as the IOC's and the Olympic movement's position, reiterated on many occasions over the past few years, that equal treatment must be guaranteed for all participating athletes and sporting delegations at international sports events, without any form of discrimination or political interference from the host country.

"As a result, the IOC executive board also decided to suspend all discussions with the Indian NOC and government regarding the potential applications for hosting future sports and Olympic-related events in India, until clear written guarantees are obtained from the Indian government to ensure the entry of all participants in such events in full compliance with the rules of the Olympic charter -- and to recommend that the international federations (IFs) neither award nor hold sports events in India until the above-mentioned guarantees are obtained," the IOC said.

The Pakistan shooting federation on Wednesday requested the ISSF not to offer quota places in the events their shooters were scheduled to participate in.

Pakistan had applied for visas for two shooters - GM Bashir and Khalil Ahmed - in the rapid-fire category as the event in New Delhi also served as a qualifier for the 2020 Olympic games.

Tags: ioc, olympic, pulwama attack, vladimir lisin
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

According to Congress sources, the discussions were held regarding the post of Uttar Pradesh Congress president. (Photo:ANI)

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hold a meeting To Discuss Poll Strategy

The Supreme Court has asked the states to take prompt action in order to prevent attacks on Kashmiris. (Photo: File)

SC instructs Centre, 11 states to take care of Kashmiris

A total of 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on February 14 in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational Image)

More staff for Railway protection force in Kashmir after Pulwama attack

Basic Shiksha Adhikari DK Yadav was suspended on the recommendation of district authorities. (Photo: representational)

UP govt officer suspended for posting offensive message about Pulwama attack.

MOST POPULAR

1

Ouch! Porn watchers hit by login stealing malware doubled

2

El Chapo's sons charged by US authorities with drug trafficking

3

Apple car may be an electric van

4

Pakistan gifts cash-strapped gold-plated assault rifle to Saudi Crown Prince

5

Statue depicting non-consensual kiss defaced

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham