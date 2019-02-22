Friday, Feb 22, 2019 | Last Update : 04:54 PM IST

Delhi court extends interim bail to Rajiv Saxena in AugustaWestland case

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Saxena till February 25, after perusing the medical reports filed by AIIMS.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday extended till February 25 the interim bail granted to Rajiv Saxena who has been arrested in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland money-laundering case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Saxena after perusing the medical reports filed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The court said it would consider his bail plea on February 25, the next date of hearing.

The court had on February 14 granted interim bail for seven days to Saxena and had asked AIIMS to file a detailed medical report on Saxena's health.

Saxena had sought bail on medical grounds. He told the court that he was suffering from a "heart disease" and "advanced-stage leukaemia" (blood cancer).

