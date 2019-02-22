Friday, Feb 22, 2019 | Last Update : 04:54 PM IST

India, All India

China's opposition led to delay in UNSC's condemnation of Pulwama attack

PTI
Published : Feb 22, 2019, 4:38 pm IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2019, 4:38 pm IST

According to the sources, US assiduously worked to get the approval by all other members of the Council.

The UN Security Council comprising 15 permanent and non-permanent members on Thursday condemned in the 'strongest terms' the 'heinous and cowardly' terror attack perpetrated by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed on February 14. (Photo: Twitter)
 The UN Security Council comprising 15 permanent and non-permanent members on Thursday condemned in the 'strongest terms' the 'heinous and cowardly' terror attack perpetrated by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed on February 14. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: China's lone opposition in the 15-member UN Security Council to any mention of terrorism resulted in a delay of nearly one week in the issuance of a statement by the powerful body on the dastardly Pulwama terror attack, official sources said here Friday.

However, the US assiduously worked as "pen holder" making various adjustments to get the approval by all other members of the Council, the sources told PTI.

While China was trying to water down the UNSC statement on Pulwama, Pakistan worked against issuance of any statement.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative at the UN Maleeha Lodhi even met the President of Security Council but her efforts did not bear any fruit, they said.

The UN Security Council comprising 15 permanent and non-permanent members on Thursday condemned in the "strongest terms" the "heinous and cowardly" terror attack perpetrated by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on February 14.

Sharing details of diplomatic wranglings on the matter, the sources said the UNSC statement on Pulwama was to be issued on the evening of February 15 but China repeatedly sought an extension of timing.

China requested extension till Feb 18 when 14 member countries were ready to issue it on February 15 itself," they said, adding China broke "silence" procedure two times suggesting multiple amendments aiming to "derail" the effort.

Even after UNSC condemned the Pulwama strike as "terrorism" China continued to oppose any mention of terrorism in the statement, said a person familiar with the diplomatic parleys on the issue at the UN headquarters.

However, notwithstanding hectic Chinese and Pakistani efforts, the UNSC agreed to issue the first statement in its history regarding an attack on Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir, the sources said.

India has mounted a diplomatic offensive to isolate Pakistan in the international community for its support to terror groups and cross border terrorism.

Official sources said the UNSC statement contained specific language proposed by India through its partner countries including naming of JeM and calling for bringing the perpetrators of the crime to justice.

In the statement, the UNSC also reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

The UNSC also urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with India and all other relevant authorities to bring perpetrators of the Pulwama attack to justice.

It also reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

Tags: un security council, jem, china, pulwama terror attack
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Asked whether this was Congress party's official stand, Harish Rawat said:

Will build Ram temple if Congress comes to power, says Harish Rawat

Delhi court on Friday extended till February 25 the interim bail granted to the accused Rajiv Saxena. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi court extends interim bail to Rajiv Saxena in AugustaWestland case

In a separate case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter, Singh and his wife were chargesheeted along with others. (Photo: File)

DA case: ED files supplementary charge sheet against Virbhadra Singh

Anupriya Patel said, 'Now, the Apna Dal is free to make its own decision. A party meeting has been called to chalk out our future course of action.' (Photo: File)

BJP not taking care of ally Apna Dal, differences have cropped up: Anupriya Patel

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in India revealed, gives Apple something to consider

2

UP school principal sells her bangles to donate money for CRPF jawans

3

Lawsuit over citizenship filed by father of Alabama woman who joined ISIS

4

Ouch! Porn watchers hit by login stealing malware doubled

5

El Chapo's sons charged by US authorities with drug trafficking

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham