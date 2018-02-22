The Asian Age | News

Kerala love jihad: Mother drugged food, cops ignored claim, says Hadia

Published : Feb 22, 2018, 1:40 pm IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2018, 3:49 pm IST

In an affidavit filed in the SC on Tuesday, Hadiya sought permission to remain as Shafin Jahan's wife.

Akhila had married a Muslim man called Shafin, embraced Islam and changed her name to Hadiya. (Photo: File)
Salem: Hadiya, the 24-year-old woman who made headlines after she converted to Islam, on Tuesday  told the Supreme Court that her mother used to drug her food when she was in the custody of her parents in Kerala's Kottayam district.

In an affidavit filed in the SC on Tuesday, Hadiya sought permission to remain as Shafin Jahan's wife. She also stated that she is a Muslim and wanted to remain as a Muslim.

According to a report in India Today, Hadiya claimed that her mother used to drug her food during her stay at home after the Kerala High Court annulled her marriage to Shafin Jahan. She said she had repeatedly informed the police about her mother drugging the food which she took while breaking the fast during Ramzan, but no action was taken.

"It was my mother who used to prepare food for me for breaking my fast. One day at the time of breakfast, my mother went to the kitchen and tried to bring food for me. I came out from my room and proceeded to the kitchen in order to take food from my mother. She did not notice my presence. When I reached the kitchen, I saw my mother was doing something unusual with the food prepared for me and the same startled me," her affidavit stated according to India Today report.

"I thereafter, informed the police about my mothers deed. But they were reluctant to hear me or to take any step to resolve the issue. On that day onwards, I began to prepare food for myself. The inaction of the police reminded me that the police would not question whatever crimes take place against me," she further said.

She said after the Kerala High Court annulled the marriage, she was subjected to horrible torture and torment for a period of more one year.  She was under police surveillance and the National Investigation Agency treated her as a terrorist. 
She said she decided on her own free will to accept Islam as her faith and religion, because Islam impressed her.

In a recent verdict on the Kerala 'love jihad' case in January this year, the Supreme Court declared that an adult woman has the right to live freely and choose a life of her choice.

The Supreme Court said the NIA could continue with its probe into the alleged love jihad case of Kerala but it cannot investigate the marital status of the man and the woman.

Akhila had married a Muslim man called Shafin, embraced Islam and changed her name to Hadiya.

(With agency inputs)

