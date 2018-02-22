The Asian Age | News

2007 Gorakhpur riots: No re-probe of Yogi Adityanath’s alleged role, says HC

A bench of judges, headed by Justices Krishna Murari and AC Sharma, delivered the verdict.

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected a petition seeking a re-investigation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's alleged role in the 2007 riots in Gorakhpur.

Petitioners had requested an independent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his alleged role in the Gorakhpur riots.

Adityanath was the Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur at the time.

The Allahabad High Court had exempted Adityanath from personal appearance and also allowed to ratify the writ petition.

The petition was filed by Mohammad Asad Hayat and Parvez which demanded a probe against Yogi Adityanath under sections 302, 307, 153A, 395 and 295 of the Indian Panel Code.

In an FIR filed at Cantonment police station of Gorakhpur, it was alleged that Adityanath and some other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders had incited the communal violence and riots in Gorakhpur.

