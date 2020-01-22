Heroin worth Rs 100cr seized by police in north Kolkata

Juber works as local hawker while Faiyazuddin is an agricultural labour.

Kolkata: In what appeared to be the highest value of drugs haul in the Eastern region, the special task force (STF) of the Kolkata Police seized a consignment of heroin worth over Rs 100 crores in the city in the early hours of Tuesday and arrested two members of an inter-state drug cartel.

The two accused were Juber (40), a drug dealer from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh and his counterpart Moulana Faiyazuddin (49) from Thoubal in Manipur. Juber works as local hawker while Faiyazuddin is an agricultural labour. Both act as carriers for the dealers in UP and Northeast.

The duo was caught by the STF’s anti-terrorism team at around 1.35 am from Paikpara in Tala of North Kolkata following a tip-off. Around 25.255 kgs of heroin in small packets were recovered from the duo during a search. Out of the 25.25 kgs, around 20 kgs alone were in Juber’s possession while the rest was with Faiyazuddin.

DCP (STF) Pradeep Kumar Yadav said, “The price of such a huge quanity of Heroin is around Rs 75-105 crores in the international grey market. This is amongst the biggest seizures of heroin in West Bengal and North East also.”