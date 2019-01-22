Doors open for any alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, says AIADMK

AIADMK leader indicated that a clearer picture would emerge as the elections approach.

Chennai: Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar Tuesday said its doors were open for an alliance and indicated that any decision on a poll pact would emerge only ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

He said the AIADMK was not involved in any alliance talks right now. His remarks came amidst speculation of the regional party possibly tying up with the BJP for the coming Parliamentary elections.

Matters like electoral alliances were decided not by individuals, but party committees like the parliamentary board, general council and the executive, he told reporters.

"We have not closed our doors for alliance. The doors are very much open. But who is to be included, who is not required, these decisions cannot be made by an individual," Jayakumar said.

He indicated that a clearer picture would emerge as the elections approach.

Jayakumar, the Tamil Nadu fisheries minister, however, exuded confidence that his party was capable of winning all 40 Lok Sabha seats-- 39 in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry-- besides putting up a good show in the bypolls to 20 assembly segments. To a question on popular cinema star Ajith Kumar ruling out taking the political plunge, Jayakumar lauded the actor for making his stand clear on the subject.

He praised the actor for devotion to his work and for his grit. He recalled Ajith Kumar had complained to then chief minister M Karunanidhi, at a cinema event, that actors were being forced to take a stand on sensitive political issues, like the Cauvery dispute and the plight of Sri Lankan Tamils.