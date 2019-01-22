Tuesday, Jan 22, 2019 | Last Update : 07:50 PM IST

India, All India

Doors open for any alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, says AIADMK

PTI
Published : Jan 22, 2019, 6:20 pm IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2019, 6:20 pm IST

AIADMK leader indicated that a clearer picture would emerge as the elections approach.

'We have not closed our doors for alliance. The doors are very much open. But who is to be included, who is not required, these decisions cannot be made by an individual,' Jayakumar said. (Photo: File)
 'We have not closed our doors for alliance. The doors are very much open. But who is to be included, who is not required, these decisions cannot be made by an individual,' Jayakumar said. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar Tuesday said its doors were open for an alliance and indicated that any decision on a poll pact would emerge only ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

He said the AIADMK was not involved in any alliance talks right now. His remarks came amidst speculation of the regional party possibly tying up with the BJP for the coming Parliamentary elections.

Matters like electoral alliances were decided not by individuals, but party committees like the parliamentary board, general council and the executive, he told reporters.

"We have not closed our doors for alliance. The doors are very much open. But who is to be included, who is not required, these decisions cannot be made by an individual," Jayakumar said.

He indicated that a clearer picture would emerge as the elections approach.

Jayakumar, the Tamil Nadu fisheries minister, however, exuded confidence that his party was capable of winning all 40 Lok Sabha seats-- 39 in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry-- besides putting up a good show in the bypolls to 20 assembly segments. To a question on popular cinema star Ajith Kumar ruling out taking the political plunge, Jayakumar lauded the actor for making his stand clear on the subject.

He praised the actor for devotion to his work and for his grit. He recalled Ajith Kumar had complained to then chief minister M Karunanidhi, at a cinema event, that actors were being forced to take a stand on sensitive political issues, like the Cauvery dispute and the plight of Sri Lankan Tamils.

Tags: aiadmk, d jayakumar, 2019 lok sabha elections, bjp.
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Alexa! Tell KFC I that I am very hungry

2

PM Modi praises Gujarat couple who designed Rafale-themed wedding card

3

Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch review: The 4K UHD smart TV you can blindly buy

4

New Biometric Privacy Platform to safeguard AADHAAR data

5

1,000 new jobs at Facebook ahead

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham