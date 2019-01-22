Tuesday, Jan 22, 2019 | Last Update : 03:42 PM IST

Cong held EVM hackathon in UK where 'rigging' claims made: Ravi Shankar

PTI
An Indian cyber expert claimed 2014 general election was 'rigged' through EVMs, which, he said can be hacked.

'We will expose this claim,' Ravi Shankar Prasad said, adding that the Congress was insulting the 2014 mandate. (Photo: File | ANI)
New Delhi: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday alleged that the Congress had organised the EVM hackathon in London in which a cyber expert claimed that the 2014 general elections were rigged.

The event was sponsored by the Congress, the minister of Electronics and IT said at a press conference in New Delhi.

An Indian cyber expert, seeking political asylum in the US, Monday claimed the 2014 general election was "rigged" through the electronic voting machines, which, he said can be hacked.        

"We will expose this claim," Prasad said, adding that the Congress was insulting the 2014 mandate.

Addressing a press conference in London via Skype, the man, identified as Syed Shuja, said he fled India in 2014 because he felt threatened in the country after the killing of some of his team members.

