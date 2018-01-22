The Asian Age | News

Hug farmers, soldiers along with world leaders: Rahul Gandhi to Modi

Jan 22, 2018
In a recent Twitter video, Cong ridiculed Modi's ways of hugging several world leaders by describing them with comic tags along with gifs.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress chief questioned the Prime Minister's desire to only embrace important people and not commoners. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not only hug world leaders, but also India's farmers and soldiers.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress chief questioned the Prime Minister's desire to only embrace important people and not commoners.

On Sunday, the Congress mocked Modi by posting a video on Twitter, with a tagline 'hugplomacy', after he received his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at an airport in New Delhi.

In the video, the Congress ridiculed Modi's ways of hugging several world leaders by describing them with comic tags along with gifs.

The Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu was accompanied by his wife Sara and a 130-member delegation from various sectors, including cyber, agriculture and defence to India last week.

