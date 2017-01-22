The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Strict rules to ensure jawans’ welfare soon

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJNISH SHARMA
Published : Jan 22, 2017, 2:24 am IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2017, 3:04 am IST

The security forces will also have to ensure that junior level personnel making allegations are not victimised till investigations are complete.

The home ministry has taken serious note of the video posted by BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav showing the poor quality food jawans posted along the LoC were being given.
 The home ministry has taken serious note of the video posted by BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav showing the poor quality food jawans posted along the LoC were being given.

New Delhi: Stung by the recent complaint videos highlighting poor food and working conditions of para-military personnel, the Union home ministry is preparing stringent guidelines to safeguard the welfare of security personnel, particularly in remote areas like Line of Control and borders with neighbouring countries.

Supervising officers found negligent or profiteering at the cost of jawans, will face strict action, including cut in salary, demotion and even criminal action, sources said.

The Union home ministry, concerned over the emergence of videos on social media, is preparing strict rules, with penal provisions, for supervising officers responsible for the welfare of security personnel.

Sources said punishment for those found neglecting their duty to the jawans  could range from reduction in salary to demotion and even an adverse entry in the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) which impacts future career prospects. In fact, sources claimed, if supervising officers are found to be diverting ration and other essential supplies meant for security personnel, then criminal action, under relevant provisions of the law, will also be initiated against such erring officers.

The home ministry has taken serious note of the video posted by BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav showing the poor quality food jawans posted along the LoC were being given.

After the video went viral on social media, the BSF was asked to submit a detailed report on the issue and sources say that the home ministry would not hesitate to take strong action against officers if allegations levelled by Yadav are found to be correct. Constable Yadav had also claimed that ration meant for security personnel was being diverted into the open market by some officers.

Close on the heels of this video, another video clip of a CRPF jawan, Jeet Singh, demanding better pay and facilities, on par with Army personnel, also triggered a huge controversy.

“This government is determined to providing best possible facilities and environment to our security personnel. The fact that even PMO sought a report on the issue shows how sensitive the Centre is to these issues and will not hesitate to take stern action against officers found violating rules. We are putting in place a new set of guidelines and mechanism to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future,” a senior home ministry official said.

The ministry has already directed all central para-military forces, including the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and NSG, working under its administrative control to ensure that there is no compromise on food, medical facilities and equipment being provided to personnel serving in difficult environment. Senior ministry officials claimed that another important feature of the new guidelines would be to complete the probe against supervising officers in a “time bound manner with an impartial inquiry.”

The security forces will also have to ensure that junior level personnel making allegations are not victimised till investigations are complete. “All these guidelines will be part of a better redressal mechanism in every para-military force with special focus on ensuring that our security personnel are provided a better working environment,” the official added.

