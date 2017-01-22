The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 22, 2017 | Last Update : 03:33 AM IST

India, All India

Pakistan releases soldier who crossed LoC last year

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJIB KR BARUAH AND SHAFQAT ALI
Published : Jan 22, 2017, 2:57 am IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2017, 3:04 am IST

Sepoy Chandu Chavan spent 113 days in Pakistan’s captivity.

Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chauhan (Photo: PTI)
 Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chauhan (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Islamabad: An Indian soldier who had “inadvertently strayed” into Pakistan on September 29, hours after the surgical strike on terror camps in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, was handed over to Indian authorities on Saturday afternoon at Wagah. Sepoy Chandu Chavan spent 113 days in Pakistan’s captivity.

“Medical tests will be conducted on Mr Chavan to determine his physical condition after which he will be debriefed about his experience in Pakistan on the circumstances of his ‘straying’ as well as the treatment he was given in the neighbouring country,” an Army source told this newspaper.

Asked about whether Chavan, from 37 Rashtriya Rifles, will be allowed to join back, the source said: “It all depends on the details which will emerge after his debriefing”.

“In order to ensure his release, the matter was taken up with Pakistani military authorities through the existing Hotline and scheduled DGMO-level talks. The issue was also taken up diplomatically through our high commission in Pakistan and ministry of external affairs,” said Colonel Rohan Anand, Army spokesperson.

However, a Pakistan foreign ministry statement said that Chavan had deserted his check post and crossed over due to grievances with his superiors.

“Pakistan convinced the soldier to return to India being an Indian national and address his grievances through local grievance mechanisms,” said the Pakistan statement.

It added: “The decision of the government of Pakistan to return the Indian soldier is based on humanitarian grounds and the commitment to ensure peace and tranquility at the LoC and the Working Boundary.”

The Pakistani assertion occupies significance in the backdrop of a recent row in India over the treatment of soldiers who, it is alleged, are often employed in menial and domestic tasks in the family of the officer he is attached to.

The defence ministry is reported to have already written to the Army to review the “sahayak” or personal orderly system and to find out whether jawans working as “sahayaks” are being used for domestic work.

On Thursday, minister of state for defence Subhash Bhamre had lauded Pakistan’s decision to release the jailed soldier. Incidentally, Chavan hails from Bhamre’s Lok Sabha constituency of Dhule in Maharashtra.

Earlier, hearing news of his capture in Pakistan, Chavan’s grandmother had died of shock. “My grandmother died of heart attack after hearing the news of Chandu’s capture. We had decided that until he returned her ashes will not be immersed in river. That day has now come,” said Chavan’s brother Bhushan.

Tags: sepoy chandu babulal chauhan, loc, wagah border
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Gujarat: Over 3.5 lakh people sing national anthem, set new world record

2

Three emoji characters sent by text can freeze, crash iPhones

3

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

4

Woman with brain tumour gets 2020 as operation date

5

Melania evokes Jackie Kennedy for oath-taking event

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham