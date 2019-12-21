9 dead in violence across Uttar Pradesh during Citizenship Act protests

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh claimed that none of the protesters were killed in police firing.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police confirmed nine protesters were killed in clashes that erupted across Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship Amendment Act on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh claimed that none of the protesters were killed in police firing. "We did not shoot even a single bullet. If any firing happened, it was from the protesters' side," he added.

Three people died in Meerut, two in Bijnor, and one each in Varanasi, Ferozabad, Sambhal and Kanpur on Friday. Three people, one in Lucknow and two in Karnataka’s Mangalore, were killed on Thursday. Five deaths have been reported from Assam in the agitation so far.

Protests had erupted across 13 districts of the state after the Friday prayers, with thousands defying statewide prohibitory orders to voice their opposition to the amended citizenship law on the streets.