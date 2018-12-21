The Asian Age | News



‘Vacate Delhi office in 2 weeks’: HC to National Herald publisher AJL

Published : Dec 21, 2018, 2:45 pm IST
Delhi HC dismissed plea filed by AJL challenging eviction order by land and development authority.

The court passed the order on AJL's plea challenging the Centre's October 30 order ending its 56-year-old lease. (Photo: File | ANI)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by Associated Journals Limited (AJL), publisher of National Herald, challenging the eviction order by land and development authority.

Justice Sunil Gaur has granted two-weeks time to AJL to vacate Herald House situated at ITO in the national capital. Following this, proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971 would be initiated.

The Centre in its eviction order had mentioned a violation of lease conditions by the publisher of National Herald newspaper.

The court passed the order on AJL's plea challenging the Centre's October 30 order ending its 56-year-old lease.

In the order, the Centre and Land and Development Office (L&DO) has said that no press has been functioning in the premises for at least past 10 years and it was being used only for commercial purposes in violation of the lease deed.

