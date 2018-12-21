The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 21, 2018 | Last Update : 01:02 PM IST

India, All India

HC rejects Sajjan Kumar plea for more time to surrender in 1984 case

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Dec 21, 2018, 11:21 am IST
Updated : Dec 21, 2018, 11:39 am IST

The Delhi High Court said it saw no ground for granting the relief to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar.

Sajjan Kumar had moved a plea seeking extension of time to surrender, saying that he has three children and eight grandchildren and needs to settle matters related to his property. (Photo: PTI)
 Sajjan Kumar had moved a plea seeking extension of time to surrender, saying that he has three children and eight grandchildren and needs to settle matters related to his property. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's request seeking time till January 30 to surrender after being convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots was rejected by the Delhi High Court on Friday.

The high court said it saw no ground for granting the relief.

On Monday, 73-year-old Kumar was directed by the Delhi High Court to surrender before authorities by December 31. He had moved a plea seeking extension of time to surrender, saying that he has three children and eight grandchildren and needs to settle matters related to his property.

The case relates to killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I area in Palam Colony in South West Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and torching a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar part II during that period.

The riots had broken out after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984 by her two Sikh bodyguards.

Tags: sajjan kumar, 1984 anti-sikh riots, delhi high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

2

Television ads for sugary cereal do influence kids' breakfast cravings

3

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

4

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

5

Bid good bye to dry lips with emollients this winter

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham