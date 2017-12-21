The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 21, 2017 | Last Update : 04:30 AM IST

India, All India

Bypoll bombshell: Hospital video of Jaya sets off row

THE ASIAN AGE. | S THIRUNAVUKARASU
Published : Dec 21, 2017, 2:15 am IST
Updated : Dec 21, 2017, 2:18 am IST

Understandably, the ruling AIADMK was rattled with the Jaya video release as it could help T.T.V. in the byelection.

Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. (PTI)
 Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. (PTI)

Chennai: A video of J. Jayalalithaa drinking from a straw in her hospital bed has stirred a major political storm. “Expelled” AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s loyalist P. Vetrivel released it to the media inside the state secretariat shortly before noon on Wednesday. Mr Vetrivel’s 20-second bombshell, coming less than 20 hours before polling begins in the high-stakes R.K. Nagar bypoll, rattled the ruling AIADMK and an already red-faced Election Commission.

Insisting that T.T.V. had no foreknowledge of his video release, Mr Vetrivel said he took the decision on his own as the AIADMK drove him to the wall by distributing pamphlets in R.K. Nagar asking people if they would really want to vote for the killers of “Amma” Jayalalithaa. “The pamphlet had no name of the author or printer. We had no option but to release this video now to prove Chinnamma (Sasikala) and Amma shared excellent relations”, he said.

Mr Vetrivel claimed his video release was not for making any political gain in R.K. Nagar but only to counter the propaganda and clarify the truth on Jayalalithaa’s death. “We have more videos (relating to Jaya’s hospital stay), including one showing (then chief minister) OPS and his ministers discussing shifting of Jayalalithaa for treatment abroad. We will release them as and when necessary”, Mr Vetrivel said, adding that the video was shot shortly after she was shifted from the ICU to a normal room.

Understandably, the ruling AIADMK was rattled with the Jaya video release as it could help T.T.V. in the byelection. “This demeaning act was a planned conspiracy by the Sasikala family to bring disrepute to Amma’s fame and image, done keeping in mind the bypoll”, said senior minister D. Jayakumar, saying the EC should take stern action against Mr Vetrivel.

“The Sasikala family troubled Jayalalithaa immensely when she was alive and they are continuing this even after her death. How could the video be taken when there was so much of police security? The inquiry commission should go into all this”, said the minister.

Actually, the commission headed by Justice A. Arumughaswamy now has a lot of work to do, and a lot of public criticism to face. The former high court judge has sought six months’ extension when the three-month tenure granted by the government expires on Sunday (December 24). He has so far heard only 15 witnesses and many critically important persons have not been summoned yet, reports say. The most damning indictment came from Mr Vetrivel at his Jaya video release, when he slammed Arumughaswamy for not calling the T.T.V. group despite their willingness to help.

Another institution that came under intense pressure by the video release was the Election Commission as speculation grew whether the bypoll would be cancelled, once again, as voters could be influenced by some sympathy factor. News came later in the evening from New Delhi that the EC had decided to go ahead with Thursday’s poll. “It’s better we finish this torturous exercise in R.K. Nagar. We have seen one cancellation and we cannot afford another”, said a senior police officer.

Tags: jayalalithaa, ttv dhinakaran, rk nagar bypoll, sasikala
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

PadMan Aaj Se Teri song: Akshay showers love on Radhika in this beautiful track

2

Light to make Wi-Fi faster

3

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli announces return to WTA Tour

4

Why dementia is more prevalent in rural areas

5

Boy is born with parasitic penis on back

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Will Smith hosted a premiere of his Netflix film ‘Bright’ in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Pooja, Rakul in attendance as Will Smith hosts Bright premiere in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among those who were the audience at their children's annual day function in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars and star kids galore at school's annual day function

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham