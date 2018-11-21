Senior Congress leader M I Shanavas passes away at 67

The Member of Parliament who represented the Wayanad constituency twice in the Lok Sabha breathed his last at around 1 am.

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader M I Shanavas, passed away early Wednesday at a private hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu after a prolonged illness.

He was 67. The Member of Parliament who represented the Wayanad constituency twice in the Lok Sabha breathed his last at around 1 am. He had undergone a liver transplant on Nov 2.

His mortal remains are expected to be brought to Kochi in the afternoon. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with senior Congress leader and former chief minister Oommen Chandy and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, expressed their condolences over Shanavas' demise. The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.