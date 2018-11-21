The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 21, 2018 | Last Update : 06:44 AM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi will decide next CM in MP, says Kamal Nath

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 21, 2018, 5:13 am IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2018, 5:20 am IST

The BJP leader said his party’s main agenda in the state is development and the Congress has made cow and the RSS a part of the discourse.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)
 Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The battle for Madhya Pradesh continued to peak with the BJP exhorting its cadre to work towards its slogan “abki baar 200 paar” while the Congress state unit chief, Kamal Nath claimed that he was “hungry” to bring his party back in power in the state.

The Congress is out of power in the state since 2003.  Mr Nath, the state Congress chief and a key campaigner for his party however, evaded a direct reply to a question on whether he could be made the chief minister if his party wins the polls.

“Rahul Gandhiji will decide how it will happen,” Mr Nath said during his first campaign rally in the Budhni assembly seat in support of Congress candidate Arun Yadav, who has been fielded against  chief minister Shivraj Singh.

The BJP also continued to play the Hindutva card with party’s national vice president and state in-charge Vinay Sahsrabuddhe said the Congress “cannot hoodwink people by their sudden faith in Lord Ram.” He was replying to a question of the Congress’s ‘Ram van gaman path’ yatra and its bid to woo Hindu voters by promising to build cow sheds in the poll bound state.

The BJP leader said his party’s main agenda in the state is development and the Congress has made cow and the RSS a part of the discourse.

When asked whether or not the party target of 200 plus seats in the assembly polls is ambitious, the BJP vice president said that the “targets are always ambitious and the party us “known for its high ambitions.” He sounded confident that the party will come close to its “ambitious” target.

The party had won 165 seats during last polls but many opinion polls have predicted that though the BJP will retain power, its tally will come down as the opposition Congress is in a resurgent mode.

Tags: madhya pradesh assembly elections, kamal nath

MOST POPULAR

1

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wants Karan Johar to direct his biopic

2

IFFI 2018: Bollywood star power meets global cinema

3

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

4

Zero: Aanand L Rai shares heartfelt message for SRK, Anushka and Katrina

5

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks on leading stress-free life to migrant workers in UAE

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham