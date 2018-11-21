The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 21, 2018 | Last Update : 06:44 AM IST

India, All India

Rahul: CBI DIG’s graft charges latest episode of ‘crime thriller’

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Nov 21, 2018, 6:28 am IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2018, 6:28 am IST

Gandhi claimed that the RSS and the BJP “know it very well” that the saffron party will not win the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Champhai (Mizoram): Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said CBI DIG Manoj Sinha’s allegations of corruption against senior government officials in his affidavit to the Supreme Court are the latest epi-sode of a crime thriller “chowkidar is thief” playing out in Delhi.

“A crime thriller titled ‘chowkidar is thief’ is playing out in Delhi. In the new episode, a CBI DIG has levelled serious charges against a minister, the NSA, law secretary and Cabinet secretary,” the Congress chief said on Twitter. “On the other hand, his partner from Gujarat is busy collecting crores,” he added.

Meanwhile, addressing his first election rally at Champhai in Mizoram, he also accused the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of trying to destroy the culture of the state.

Mr Gandhi claimed that the RSS and the BJP “know it very well” that the saffron party will not win the Lok Sabha elections next year.

“Officers are tired, trust is broken and democracy is crying,” the Congress president said, a day after Sinha dragged the names of several officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union minister Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary  and CVC K V Chowdhury, over alleged attempts to interfere in the probe against CBI  Special Director

Rakesh Asthana. Mr. Asthana has been divested of his duties and sent on leave along with CBI director Alok Verma. While Doval and Chowdhary did not react immediately, the Union minister of state for coal  said the allegations were “baseless and malicious”.

Mr. Gandhi has been repeatedly using the “chowkidaar” jibe to attack Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi. Hitting back at the oft-used jibe, Modi said in Madhya Pradesh two days ago that the “naamdaar” (dynast) and his party were hurling all kinds of abuses at him.

“The Congress people are hurling abuses at chaiwalas, pakodawalas, chowkidars, surgical strike, Army chief...What has become of their culture? he asked while addressing a rally in Chhindwara.

The Congress is attacking the government over the controversy prevailing within CBI. Hitting out at the Prime Minister, Congress spokesman Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi asked, “will the Minister of State who has been named in an affidavit sworn, give more than a one page denial? will we have an explanation? will the PM tell him to give an explanation and will he show a courage of conviction? That is question”

Tags: rahul gandhi, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wants Karan Johar to direct his biopic

2

IFFI 2018: Bollywood star power meets global cinema

3

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

4

Zero: Aanand L Rai shares heartfelt message for SRK, Anushka and Katrina

5

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks on leading stress-free life to migrant workers in UAE

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

An awards ceremony was held last night and many celebs had glamour written all over them as they slayed in their wear.

SRK, Akshay and students Sidharth, Varun, Alia slay at an awards

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married at Lake Como in Italy earlier this week, have finally returned in Mumbai. Thousands of fans flooded the airport exit to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds. Check out the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Newlyweds Deepika, Ranveer are back in the bay post Italy wedding

Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her 7th birthday and it was a very private, close-knit party which only involved her family i.e. the Bachchans.

Aaradhya celebrates her close-knit birthday with Big B, mom-dad

In another eventful day, couples like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya and Harshvardhan Rane-Kim Sharma were spotted coming out together for professional purposes.

Work hard, party harder: Big B, Jaya unveil book, Kim, Rane make it official

It was time to exercise and get going and proof of that are B-Town celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Varun Dhawan who were out to take the sun!

Emraan goes high voltage for Cheat India; Kareena, Varun slay in gym wear

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham