Rahul: CBI DIG’s graft charges latest episode of ‘crime thriller’

Gandhi claimed that the RSS and the BJP “know it very well” that the saffron party will not win the Lok Sabha elections next year.

New Delhi/Champhai (Mizoram): Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said CBI DIG Manoj Sinha’s allegations of corruption against senior government officials in his affidavit to the Supreme Court are the latest epi-sode of a crime thriller “chowkidar is thief” playing out in Delhi.

“A crime thriller titled ‘chowkidar is thief’ is playing out in Delhi. In the new episode, a CBI DIG has levelled serious charges against a minister, the NSA, law secretary and Cabinet secretary,” the Congress chief said on Twitter. “On the other hand, his partner from Gujarat is busy collecting crores,” he added.

Meanwhile, addressing his first election rally at Champhai in Mizoram, he also accused the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of trying to destroy the culture of the state.

Mr Gandhi claimed that the RSS and the BJP “know it very well” that the saffron party will not win the Lok Sabha elections next year.

“Officers are tired, trust is broken and democracy is crying,” the Congress president said, a day after Sinha dragged the names of several officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union minister Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary and CVC K V Chowdhury, over alleged attempts to interfere in the probe against CBI Special Director

Rakesh Asthana. Mr. Asthana has been divested of his duties and sent on leave along with CBI director Alok Verma. While Doval and Chowdhary did not react immediately, the Union minister of state for coal said the allegations were “baseless and malicious”.

Mr. Gandhi has been repeatedly using the “chowkidaar” jibe to attack Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi. Hitting back at the oft-used jibe, Modi said in Madhya Pradesh two days ago that the “naamdaar” (dynast) and his party were hurling all kinds of abuses at him.

“The Congress people are hurling abuses at chaiwalas, pakodawalas, chowkidars, surgical strike, Army chief...What has become of their culture? he asked while addressing a rally in Chhindwara.

The Congress is attacking the government over the controversy prevailing within CBI. Hitting out at the Prime Minister, Congress spokesman Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi asked, “will the Minister of State who has been named in an affidavit sworn, give more than a one page denial? will we have an explanation? will the PM tell him to give an explanation and will he show a courage of conviction? That is question”