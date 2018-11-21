Man masturbates in Delhi bus; woman says no passenger helped her

The girl said that the man stood in front of the women row, where she was sitting and started masturbating in front of her.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a man on charges of masturbating in front of a girl in moving bus here.

The girl, who was travelling from Kapasheda to Vasant Kunj, said that the man stood in front of the women row, where she was sitting and started masturbating in front of her.

The accused continued with his act, even when the girl shouted at him. Following which she thrashed the man and called the police. The incident took place on Tuesday.

"No one on the bus helped me, even when I was beating him. I had to do everything on my own," she told ANI. "The police is further investigating the matter," she said.