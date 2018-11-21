The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 21, 2018 | Last Update : 08:36 AM IST

India, All India

Chilli attack on Kejriwal at Delhi Secretariat office, culprit detained

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 21, 2018, 7:22 am IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2018, 7:23 am IST

A senior officer said the CM’s spectacles broke but his eyes seemed to have been spared any damage.

Policemen detain Anil Kumar, who allegedly threw chilli powder at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat. (Photo: PTI)
 Policemen detain Anil Kumar, who allegedly threw chilli powder at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A man threw chilli powder at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal outside his Delhi Secretariat office on Tuesday, an attack which the AAP described as “politically motivated”, and claimed the BJP was hatching a conspiracy in collusion with the Delhi police to attack the CM. The man, Anil Kumar, who has been detained, was reportedly targeting the CM’s eyes. A senior officer said the CM’s spectacles broke but his eyes seemed to have been spared any damage.

Mr  Kumar, whose Aadhaar card was recovered, had reportedly brought the chilli powder to the secretariat in packets of “khaini” (chewing tobacco). After throwing red pepper powder at the CM, the accused reportedly threatened to shoot him after he comes out of jail, an official said. The attack took place outside the CM’s third floor room as he was going for lunch.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari condemned the attack, saying it “cannot be tolerated or justified by anyone”, and demanded a “high-level” probe, noting that the attack had happened in a “high security” zone.

Some officials close to Mr Kejriwal accused the Delhi police of being lax over the CM’s security, and said this was the third attempt to harm him in a month.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, manoj tiwari
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wants Karan Johar to direct his biopic

2

IFFI 2018: Bollywood star power meets global cinema

3

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

4

Zero: Aanand L Rai shares heartfelt message for SRK, Anushka and Katrina

5

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks on leading stress-free life to migrant workers in UAE

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

An awards ceremony was held last night and many celebs had glamour written all over them as they slayed in their wear.

SRK, Akshay and students Sidharth, Varun, Alia slay at an awards

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married at Lake Como in Italy earlier this week, have finally returned in Mumbai. Thousands of fans flooded the airport exit to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds. Check out the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Newlyweds Deepika, Ranveer are back in the bay post Italy wedding

Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her 7th birthday and it was a very private, close-knit party which only involved her family i.e. the Bachchans.

Aaradhya celebrates her close-knit birthday with Big B, mom-dad

In another eventful day, couples like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya and Harshvardhan Rane-Kim Sharma were spotted coming out together for professional purposes.

Work hard, party harder: Big B, Jaya unveil book, Kim, Rane make it official

It was time to exercise and get going and proof of that are B-Town celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Varun Dhawan who were out to take the sun!

Emraan goes high voltage for Cheat India; Kareena, Varun slay in gym wear

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham