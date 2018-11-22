The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Nov 21, 2018

India, All India

'BJP runs government comparatively better than Congress': Rajnath Singh

Published : Nov 21, 2018, 9:08 pm IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2018, 9:08 pm IST

Rajnath Singh also defended the BJP-led government at the Centre over the Rafale jet deal row.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a press conference, in Bhopal. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a press conference, in Bhopal. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday claimed that the BJP has run the government "comparatively better" than the Congress and blamed the opposition party for a "credibility crisis" in politics after Independence.

Talking to reporters in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Singh asserted that the country was currently witnessing "acche din" (good days) and it was a matter of perception how people saw it.

He also defended the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre over the Rafale jet deal row.

"Indian economy is the fastest growing economy in the world due to the charismatic work of our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi). India (people) has accepted that BJP is a political party which runs the government comparatively better than the Congress," Singh told reporters.

"I said comparatively... no political party is perfect, neither we are, I never made such a claim. All political parties have shortcomings. But this (BJP) is a political party which works better, comparatively," he asserted.

In a stinging attack on the Congress, he accused it of creating a "credibility crisis" in the country, saying there was a difference between the party's words and actions.

"I believe that in the history of independent India, the politics of Congress has created a credibility crisis about country's politicians and politics as a whole. This credibility crisis was created due to the difference between words and deeds (of politicians)," Singh said.

To a question on the Rafale deal controversy, he said, "Rafale is Ra-fail. Dassault CEO has already clarified. One can see the reality of these allegations."

"It was alleged that the contract of Rs 30,000 crore was being allotted to one offset partner (of Dassault). But, the truth is that the contract is meant for all offset partners and not for one," he said.

