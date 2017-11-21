Pradyuman murder case: Bus conductor granted bail; no clean chit yet

Despite the bail, the CBI has not ruled out his involvement in the heinous murder of the seven-year-old student.

Haryana: The Gurgaon District Court on Tuesday granted bail to bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, in the Pradyuman murder case stating that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had no evidence against the 42-year-old.

On Monday, Ashok's lawyer, Mohit Verma, had said that the CBI had not presented any evidence against his client.

Speaking to ANI, Verma said, "The CBI has not been able to present any evidence against him (Ashok). Also, the DNA has not matched".

Despite the bail, the CBI has not ruled out his involvement in the heinous murder of the seven-year-old student of Ryan International School, according to report in Hindustan Times.

Eight-year-old Pradyuman was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit inside his school, Ryan International in Gurgaon.

But the premier investigation agency, which is now probing the matter, gave him a clean chit and held a senior student responsible for the murder.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Pinto family, the owners of the school.