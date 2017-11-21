The Asian Age | News

Padmavati row: Monitoring closely to prevent violence, says Home Ministry

Published : Nov 21, 2017
Updated : Nov 21, 2017

Ministry sources said that so far, no state has sought the assistance of central para-military forces to deal with the law and order situation.

Poster for Padmavati
New Delhi: The home ministry is closely monitoring the law and order situation in different states in wake of protests against the film Padmavati.

According to officials, though protests and demonstrations have been reported from states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi-NCR, the situation so far was largely under control.

“We are closely monitoring the situation so that it does not turn violent and remains under control. So far the states which have witnessed these protests have said that there no major law and order issues as protests were limited t certain pockets of the States which could be controlled by the local police. We are in touch with them assuring all possible help,” a senior official said. The ministry was willing to rush additional forces to the states in case of an emergency and has already identified some companies of para-military forces which can be sent to the troubled states at a short notice period also.

The Ministry has already prepared a contingency plan to provide para-military forces to the states if the need arises and senior officials are in constant touch with the administration of the States which have witnessed protests so far. “The feedback from the affected states is that protests have largely remained peaceful and so far no violent incident has been reported. On the issue of some of the leaders of the groups opposing the release of Padmavati issuing threats to the film’s cast and crew the matter was being dealt by the local police and home ministry has no role in it since law and order is primarily a state subject,’’the official added.

