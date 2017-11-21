The Asian Age | News

Kolkata police bust terror network, arrests 3 including 2 B'desh nationals

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Nov 21, 2017, 8:14 pm IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2017, 8:35 pm IST

Several documents, in Bangla and English, relating to terror activities including the making of explosive devices were seized.

 The arrested trio will be produced at the court on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Kolkata: The special task force (STF) of the Kolkata police busted a major terror network in the city on Tuesday by arresting three people including two members of the banned terror outfit-- Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT)-- of Bangladesh. 

The accused are Shamshad Miyan (26) alias Tanveer alias Tushar Biswas, Riyazul Islam (25) alias Riyaz alias Sumon and Monotosh Dey (26) alias Monada. Shamshad  and Riyazul are Bangladeshi nationals. Monotosh is a resident of Basirhat in North 24 Parganas who accompanied the two ABT members to come to Kolkata.

At a press meet at Lalbazar, the city police headquarters, deputy commissioner of police (STF) Murlidhar Sharma said, "The trio were caught from Kolkata Railway Station at around 2.30 pm. Several documents, in Bangla and English, relating to terror activities including the making of explosive devices were seized from them apart from pen drives and laptops."

He added, "Neither passport nor visa was found with any of the Bangladeshi nationals. One of them is placed as Aamir which is considered a senior level position in the  hierarchy of ABT which is an affiliate of Al Qaeda in the Indian sub continent. ABT is a banned terror organisation in Bangladesh. A fake Aadhar Card was also seized from  Shamshad who obtained it in the name of Tushar Biswas."

Sharma informed that the STF had received an input from the Intelligence Bureau by the end of Durga Puja about the movements of the terrorists. Subsequently, a hunt was launched to trace them. 

"In the last 20-25 days, raids were conducted in and around Kolkata. Surveillance was carried out at several public places, hotels, railway stations and restaurants. The  identities and location of the accused were confirmed three days ago. Preliminary investigation revealed that the two Bangladeshi nationals were staying here for the past  one and half years after entering India illegally. We are yet to verify where they had visited in the country during this period," he said.

Sharma added, "Interrogating the ABT members we came to know that they had come to procure arms and explosives. They had even visited some chemical shops in the city for their purpose. They did not have any permanent place to stay. Railway stations, Yatri Nibas were the address they had frequented for stay." 

The arrested trio will be produced at the court on Wednesday. The STF will seek their remand for further interrogation. 

Tags: special task force, kolkata police, terror network, bangladesh banned terror outfit, ansarullah bangla team
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

