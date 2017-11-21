Ira Joshi appointed as Director-General of Doordarshan News

The appointment came following the retirement of Veena Jain who demitted office in August.

New Delhi: After weeks of delay, the union information and broadcasting ministry on Monday appointed Press Information Bureau director-general Ira Joshi as the director-general of Doordarshan News.

The appointment came following the retirement of Veena Jain who demitted office in August.

While PIB DG Ghanshyam Goel has been made the new DG of Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP), replacing Esther Kar, an order issued by the I&B ministry stated.

It is understood that Kar, who has just a few months left for retirement, has been put on “compulsory wait” by the ministry.

Ms Jain, who was appointed as the Doordarshan News DG in May 2015, had retired in August this year and All India Radio’s News Services Division DG Sitanshu Kar was given the additional charge of the post. On Monday, the ministry said Ms Joshi has been appointed new director-general of Doordarshan News. Doordarshan News is currently producing news content in Hindi, English, Urdu and Sanskrit languages. Sources stated that the appointment of Joshi to the top news post in the public broadcaster came even as efforts made by the I&B ministry to seek a suitable candidate from outside the Indian Information Service proved futile.